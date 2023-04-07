50.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Culture & HistoryEventsFeatured

Day of Remembrance speaker assails whitewash of Holocaust

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

Dr. Jan Grabowski.

This year’s featured speaker for the annual Day of Remembrance on April 18 is Dr. Jan Grabowksi, a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a professor at the University of Ottawa who specializes in Jewish-Polish relations in German-occupied Poland during World War II. 

The Days of Remembrance, however, which is observed every year in April and May, is a week-long commemoration of the Holocaust, a state-sponsored persecution and murder of 6 million Jews by Nazi rulers, allies and collaborators.

Dr. Grabowksi’s presentation is “Day of Remembrance 2023: Denial. How activities, Politicians and Educators are Trying to Rewrite the History of the Holocaust.”

His talk centers on the “so-called” Holocaust distortion, an insidious as well as dangerous form of Holocaust denial that’s  recently become a clear threat to educators, researchers and those interested in the history of the Shoah. 

According to Grabowski, people and institutions involved in distortion claim that their nation, people, group has nothing to do with the murders against a race of people.  

“Holocaust has become a quasi-official policy of the state, and the enormous resources from state budget are now being deployed in order to write ‘alternative’ history of the Holocaust,” he said.

Dr. Grabowski is also co-founder of the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw, Poland. His presentation is free and open to the public from, 7-9 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno. Registration is required, however, at https://bit.ly/holocaust23.

Dr. Grabowski said his presentation looks at the problem in Poland as well as in other countries as leaders tend to have the information whitewashed from historical accounts. Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, a Polish sociologist specializing in Holocaust studies, are both fighting a court ruling in Poland that found them guilty of defaming a long-deceased Polish village official who turned in Jews’ names to the Nazis.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

A Reno meadery: Black Rabbit Mead

Food & Drink 0
If you’ve never heard of mead, that’s ok. It’s a bit of a niche product, but it’s gaining ground in northern Nevada.

Lawmakers tackle groundwater depletion in conservation bill

Government 0
Lawmakers say legislation will help address and avoid conflicts over groundwater by purchasing rights from those willing to sell.

Assembly’s Jauregui backs new gun bills 

Government 0
Legislators and advocates for gun control on Thursday delivered a press conference to highlight what they said was the importance of several gun bills being introduced during this session of the Nevada Legislature.

Popular

Man arrested on murder charges after driving his car into homeless advocates, killing one (updated)

Courts & Crime 0
David Turner, 57, is facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder after driving into a group near the Cares Campus, according to Reno police. 

Billy Idol gives more, more, more at Grand Theatre (photos)

Arts & Entertainment 0
Nick McCabe reviews Bill Idol's show on Saturday at the Grand Theatre in Reno, including a massive photo gallery.

New restaurant alert: Tequila Catador

Food & Drink 0
While some restaurants take months, or even years, to open their doors, Tequila Catador joined Midtown’s line-up of delicious eateries in the blink of an eye.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC