59 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsGovernment

Assembly’s Jauregui backs new gun bills 

By: Mark Hernandez

Date:

Nevada Sen. Dallas Harris speaks with Moms Demand Action advocates at the Nevada Legislature. Image: Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Nevada Sen. Dallas Harris speaks with Moms Demand Action advocates at the Nevada Legislature. Image: Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.

Legislators and advocates for gun control on Thursday held a press conference to highlight what they said was the importance of several gun bills being introduced during this session of the Nevada Legislature.

 Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus joined Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui who introduced two bills in the Assembly and Senator Dallas Harris who  introduced a third in the Senate. 

“Today you’ll hear me introduce Assembly Bill 355, which makes it illegal for someone under 21 to have an assault weapon,” said Jauregui. “We have seen far too many mass shootings by people who are under 21 who get their hands on assault weapons and go out and kill. Sandy Hook, Uvalde, Buffalo: all mass shooters that used assault rifles and were under 21 in the past five years. Six of the nine deadliest shootings were committed by people under the age of 21.”

Jauregui was at the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that killed 60 people that were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. She said she shares her story and those of others  so people know why she champions the issue. 

“I never want a Nevadan to experience the trauma that I and so many have endured. The horror of gun violence and the luck of being a survivor has forced me to take action, the kind of action that turns brief into positive change,” Jauregui said. “Over the last four years, I have worked with my colleagues and my community partners who are here today to pass some of the most comprehensive gun safety legislation in the nation.” 

Ben Tucker lost his friend and colleague at the Sparks Middle School shooting in 2013. He spoke during the event.

“On Oct. 21, 2013, I was doing my before school duty with my friend and fellow math teacher, Mike Landsberry,” Tucker said. “While we were making our way across the playground, we heard a loud boom. A 13 year old student who brought his father’s handgun to school had just shot another student in the shoulder. 

“My life changed forever. In the next few moments, Mike and I quickly made our way across the playground and soon encountered the wild eyed boy who held the gun. Mike tried to convince him to give up the gun, but instead he aimed a gun at my friend’s chest and fired the gun, killing my friend.”

Assembly Bill 354, also introduced by Jauregui, prohibits the carrying of firearms at election sites while AB 355 raises the age to buy a firearm from 18 to 21. 

Harris introduced Senate Bill 171, which will prohibit those convicted of hate crimes from accessing firearms. 

“I’m happy to be able to bring forward Senate Bill 171, which is what I like to call common sense gun regulation,” Harris said. “And you may have heard that term before, because that’s what we often hear colleagues on the other side saying, the type of legislation that they would support. This is it. According to the Justice Department, each year, 10,000 people are victims of hate crimes involving a firearm.”

Bruce Parks, chair of Washoe Republicans, submitted opposing comment to all three bills on behalf of the organization, saying they were “bad for Nevada.” 

“Not a single gun law has done anything to prevent criminals from acquiring guns and using them to commit crime,” Parks said.

 All three bills are being discussed in hearings at the judiciary committees for both the Assembly and the Senate. 

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Mark Hernandez
Mark Hernandez
Mark was born in Mexico, grew up in Carson City, and has recently returned to Reno to continue to explore and get to know the city again. He got his journalism degree in 2018 and wants to continue learning photography for both business and pleasure. Languages and history are topics he likes to discuss as well as deplete any coffee reservoirs in close proximity.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Reno Jazz Orchestra announces Summer concerts (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
The Reno Jazz Orchestra announces its summer concerts in Reno and Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Video: Fundraiser tops $70,000 for victims of those hurt, killed in vehicle attack

Courts & Crime 0
A vigil Tuesday evening brought together community members to honor the victims of the man alleged to have attacked a group with his vehicle near the Nevada Cares Campus.

Feds give $2.5 million for Pyramid Lake’s Marble Bluff Dam 

Government 0
Nearly $2.5 million in federal infrastructure funding was awarded today to improve and maintain the Marble Bluff Dam, which regulates the flow of water from the Truckee River into Pyramid Lake.

Popular

Man arrested on murder charges after driving his car into homeless advocates, killing one (updated)

Courts & Crime 0
David Turner, 57, is facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder after driving into a group near the Cares Campus, according to Reno police. 

Billy Idol gives more, more, more at Grand Theatre (photos)

Arts & Entertainment 0
Nick McCabe reviews Bill Idol's show on Saturday at the Grand Theatre in Reno, including a massive photo gallery.

New restaurant alert: Tequila Catador

Food & Drink 0
While some restaurants take months, or even years, to open their doors, Tequila Catador joined Midtown’s line-up of delicious eateries in the blink of an eye.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC