VIDEO: This Is Reno presents case in public records lawsuit against city, Reno police

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

City attorney Ryan McElhinney. Video screen shot.
This Is Reno presented yesterday 10 cases in a public records lawsuit against the city of Reno after multiple records denials by the city as well as months- and years-long delays in producing records.

City of Reno attorney Ryan McElhinney alleged This Is Reno publisher Bob Conrad was fabricating conspiracies and refusing to narrow voluminous records requests.

He also argued that city official social media messages are not public records, among other arguments.

The case is the second public records petition TIR filed against the city. Its first case is now being considered by the Nevada Supreme Court on appeal.

Watch the video below

Video courtesy of Our Nevada Judges

