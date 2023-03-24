40.6 F
Reno
University Crossing shopping center coming this fall

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

University Crossing under construction. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
A development company recently announced plans for a student-centered shopping center downtown scheduled to open in fall 2023.

The project, called University Crossing, will feature four to five tenants, including food options, inside 6,559 square feet of retail space. Two names are already committed. Jimmy John’s will move its Ninth Street location to the new shopping center that occupies the southwest corner of North Virginia and Maple streets.

Wing Zone, a wing and burger restaurant with locations in Las Vegas and other states, will open the brand’s first Reno location in the retail center. The other spaces are still available for lease.

The goal is to connect the university with downtown Reno and provide more services to staff and students at the university. 

“This project is among the first student-focused retail development south of the freeway and Tolles Development is excited to bring this project to life to serve the growing university population,” Kyle Rea, chief operating officer, said in a press release.

The company purchased the long vacant lot from the city of Reno and the ROW in order to bring the concept to life. 

While the project is independent of UNR, Troy Miller, assistant vice president of the University of Nevada Reno’s office of community and real estate management, said UNR is on board. 

“The University welcomes the addition of the University Crossing Project, providing food and retail to an area that needs more of these services for our students, faculty and staff,” he said. “This project continues efforts to seamlessly tie together Downtown and the University with food, housing, entertainment and more.”

Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master's in Professional Journalism.

