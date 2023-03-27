Sierra Tap House crafts a new partnership with New Belgium Brewing (sponsored)

The Downtown Reno Partnership is thrilled to support Sierra Tap House and Reno Bike Project this April.

New Belgium Brewing & Sierra Tap House are teaming up to benefit the Reno Bike Project this April, with a bike giveaway and a special tap takeover.

Sierra Tap House and Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing Company puts people, collaboration, and the environment upfront; together, they have decided to craft a new partnership this April to support the Reno Bike Project. The Reno Bike Project is a non-profit community group, which advocates for a sustainable cycling community through education, collaboration, and accessibility.

When: April 1-31, 2023

Where: 253 W 1st Street, Reno, NV 89501

Beginning April 1st, New Belgium, a certified B Corp brewery, will take over 11 taps at The Sierra Tap House in Reno’s famous Riverwalk District. Throughout the month, $1 from every pint sold will be donated to the Reno Bike Project; additionally, $0.05 of every purchase will support the Reno Rebuild Project. Saturday, April 29, the community is invited to participate in a casual ride starting at 1 pm and participate in a 3 pm raffle where they can have a chance to win an official “Fat Tire” bike.

Much like Sierra Tap House, New Belgium continues its commitment to people and community first, considering the environmental and social impact and striving to set the highest standards of taste and quality when it comes to serving and—making excellent craft beer.

“We are excited to launch this collaboration with New Belgium and pleased to partner with an industry leader that is dedicated to supporting and sharing our values of community services and a commitment to sustainability,” said the owner of Michael Connolly. “

The Sierra Tap House focuses on spreading awareness of the local and regional brewing community; this event is a perfect example. A portion of the proceeds from the event will support The Reno Bike Project.

For more information, visit https://thesierrataphouse.com or call (775) 322-7678.

