Road construction this week: Oddie, Lakeside and Fourth Street

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Road closed sign. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.
Transportation officials this week said to watch out for road construction around the region. The following areas are being worked on:

Oddie-Wells

The Oddie Wells project is entering Phase 2, and the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County said a traffic diversion to the south side of Oddie Boulevard from Sullivan Lane to the U.S. 395 ramps, starts on March 22 and lasts until mid-July. 

From March 20 to 24, half intersection closures will occur at Silverada and Oddie Boulevards. The RTC reminds the public to be cautious and follow detour routes, while residences and businesses along Oddie Boulevard will remain accessible.

Lakeside Drive

The Nevada Department of Transportation is repairing roadside erosion on Lakeside Drive on March 23 and 24, resulting in lane reductions between Huffaker and Lone Tree lanes. Traffic flaggers will alternate directions of traffic through the work zone, and motorists should expect minor travel delays. Work may continue into the following week if weather conditions cause delays.

West Fourth Street roundabout

RTC and Sierra Nevada Construction will begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Woodland Avenue and West Fourth Street in Reno on March 27. 

The project will include construction of a retaining wall and roadway improvements, and traffic configurations will be adjusted with intermittent flagging operations causing potential 20-minute delays until approximately May 26. 

Officials said the roundabout will improve safety and reduce crashes by slowing down traffic. It will also include pedestrian and cyclist improvements. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2023. 

