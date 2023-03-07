Northern Nevada military news briefs

Ceremony honors veterans, Gold Star families

Vietnam Veterans of America- Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 of Reno and the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza in Sparks are inviting all veterans and the public to attend “Let Freedom Ring” on March 25 at 2 p.m.

This ceremony is remembering and honoring veterans from Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan with a tribute to Gold Star families. The guest speaker is Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony.

J. R. Stafford, president of VVA 989 and Kristopher Dahir, board member of the NVMP, will welcome guests. Army veteran 1st Lt. Andy Le Peilbet will read “Those Honored Dead” and the Nevada Veterans Coalition will perform Taps. Peilbet is chairman of the United Veterans Legislative Council.

Dahir and Stafford will offer closing remarks.

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is located at 300 Howard Drive in Sparks. All guests are invited to visit the memorial plaza.

Veterans/Military Day at the Legislature

The day-long Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature is March 15 beginning at 8 a.m.

Events included in the day are coffee/networking, the opening ceremony, veterans/Assembly and Senate pairings, and lunch.

Save your seat by going to https:bit.ly/2023VAMDAL.

Limited vendor space is available. Contact James Richardson at [email protected].

Ghost Army exhibit

The Ghost Army exhibit created by the National World War II Museum has opened at the Nevada Museum of Art.

The exhibit, titled Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II was created in consultation with the Ghost Army Legacy Project, and sponsored by E. L. Wiegand Foundation. The exhibit was most recently at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie, Illinois.

Ghost Army features inflatable military pieces, historical narrative text panels detailing unit operations, profiles of unit officers, archival photography and sketches and uniforms from unit officers. The exhibit presents exclusive, original content from The National WWII Museum archives along with a historical artifact collection curated and donated to the museum by GALP. It debuted at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans in March 2020 before embarking on a national tour to share the story of the Ghost Army with communities across the country.

“While the exhibition is on view, the museum will offer free admission to active military members, their families and veterans thanks to generous support from the E. L. Wiegand Foundation.”

American Legion golf tournament

Fallon’s local Sons of the American Legion Squadron 16 and American Legion Auxiliary is planning for its third annual golf tournament.

Wondering where the money goes? Squadron 16’s campaigns place an emphasis on preserving American traditions and values, improving the quality of life for our nation’s children, caring for veterans and their families, and teaching the fundamentals of good citizenship.

The Platinum sponsorship is $1,200. This sponsorship helps cover the cost of green fees and food, which means all money spent by the players, goes straight to our programs. This will get your business logo placed on your own banner hung at the clubhouse and two 4-somes to play in the tournament.

The Gold sponsorship is $600. This will get your business logo placed prominently on the banner hung at the clubhouse and a 4-some to play in the tournament.

Silver sponsorship is $400 and is the same as gold but with a smaller logo. If you want just the logo with no team entered, Large Logo sponsorship is $350 and Small Logo is $150. Larger donation yields a larger logo and more of a center presence. Any pictures of the banner are free for your business to use in its own promotional material.

One of the biggest ways this fundraiser works is generous contributions of raffle prizes by the local community. A raffle donation by your business will be free publicity to all of the patron’s participating and attending the golf tournament. A 501c(3) letter can be given for your records.

For questions about the tournament or how to sponsor, reach out to Paul “Pip” Valentin at [email protected] or 407-319-6908 and leave a message.

WNC Veterans Resource Center

The Carson City Chamber Leadership Institute’s class of 2023 will be refurbishing the Veterans Resource Center at Western Nevada College.

The director of the Veterans Resource Center is also responsible for meeting with veterans in the Fallon area.

Events will be held over the next several months to raise funds for the project. The first event is Saturday at 1 p.m.at the Brewery Arts Center’s Artisan Gallery. Other events are planned for April 1 and April 8.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for June 14, Flag Day, at 4:30 p.m. at Western Nevada College. The ceremony will include the unveiling of the Veterans Resource Center in the Cedar Building, 2201 West College Parkway.

Additional information is available by by emailing [email protected] or call 775-492-9155.

MOAA dinner and speaker

The Sierra Nevada chapter of the Military Officers Association of America is having its St. Patrick’s dinner and speaker on March 22 at Tamarack Junction, 13101S Virginia St.

Where: Tamarack Junction

Guest speaker is Christa Burr from the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System. Burr is the department Leader for “My Life – My Story” self-reported life stories from veterans seen at the Reno VA.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner and the speaker at 6 p.m. Dinner consists of corned beef & cabbage, baked salmon with dill sauce, wild rice pilaf, chocolate decadence cake, seasonal cobbler, coffee or tea.

Tamarack Junction is located at 13101 S. Virginia St.

For questions, call Bill Waterman at 775-432-2670 or email [email protected]

Alternatively you can register and pay at moaanv.com.

U.S. Navy Concert Band

The Northern Nevada community may enjoy a night with the U.S. Navy Concert Band next month.

The band performs in Reno on March 15 during its 2023 national tour.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Nevada, Reno Nightingale Concert Hall, 1335 N. Virginia St.

Performances are free, but some concerts may require advanced ticket reservations. The latest ticket information is at www.navyband.navy.mil.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy and one of 11 Navy bands around the world. It has performed public concerts and participated in high-profile events for 98 years. The band performs marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire, it said in a statement.

Military articles and news briefs are compiled by the Nevada News Group and Nevada Appeal.

Questions may be directed to Steve Ranson @SNMGmilitaryeditor or 775-427-0960.