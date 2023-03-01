No surprise: School closures continue due to snow

Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday, March 1, initially thought school buses would be able to get students to classrooms, but that changed in the early hours of the day. Hazardous road conditions have canceled in-person classes for area schools for a third day this week.

WCSD students will participate in distance learning for the day. As with the day before, grab-and-go lunches will be available form 9-11 a.m. at Clayton, O’Brien, Pine and Sky Ranch middle schools and Wooster High School.

University of Nevada, Reno officials have decided to give it a go, opening on a delayed schedule at 10 a.m. for the main and Redfield campuses. In-person classes prior to 10 a.m. are canceled, but remote operations and web classes are on-time.

The Wayne L Prim campus in Incline Village is closed.

Gov. Joe Lombardo is opening state offices in northwestern Nevada on a delayed start as well. Offices in Carson City and Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Storey and Washoe counties will open at 10 a.m. Public Safety and corrections personnel are reporting on time as scheduled.

The Nevada Legislature will also be back in session to kick off March. The lawmakers are on a one-hour delay, starting committee meetings at 9 a.m.

For current road conditions visit nvroads.com.

