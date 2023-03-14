53 F
New Reno VA hospital included in President Biden’s budget

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

the Reno VA (Veterans Administration) Medical Center. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) announced today that President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2024 budget includes a new veterans hospital in Reno.

It will replace the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System’s medical center in the Wells Avenue neighborhood. 

“Our veterans and their families sacrificed so much to protect our nation, and I’ll always fight to ensure they have the best access to quality health care when they come home,” said Sen. Rosen. “I’m proud to have led the effort to push the President to include a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Reno in his budget to provide our heroes with the quality medical care they deserve.”

The VA in 2012 submitted a request to renovate the existing medical center in order to address infrastructure deficiencies and expand it.

It was later determined that building a new facility would be more cost-effective, and the time to complete construction of a new facility would be shorter than renovating the existing medical center.

“I pushed the President to support this vital new Reno veterans’ hospital in his budget and I’m glad to see it’s been included,” said Sen. Cortez Masto. “This is a big victory for Nevada’s veterans and I’ll keep fighting to make sure all the brave men and women who served our country get the high-quality care they deserve.”

Source: U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen

