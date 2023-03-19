New on the scene: Wheyfarer Cheese Shop

Wheyfarer Cheese Shop opened in 2022, a new California Avenue business launched at about the same time as its neighbor Elixir Superfood & Juice. Despite their seemingly choreographed debuts, the two shops couldn’t be more different.

Wayfarer stays true to its name, a luxury cheese shop that brings hard-to-find cheeses and other products to the Reno community. The small shop supports farmers who specialize in pasture-to-plate foods, giving it a unique mission.

Inside, the shop sells cheese, of course, but also all of the accoutrements you need to create a cheese or charcuterie board. The walls are lined with interesting crackers, honey, pickles and jams. And with an experienced staff behind the counter, you are able to mix and match ingredients to create a complementary board.

If you want to take the guesswork out of it, you can also commission your boards from Wheyfarer. After all, a large part of the business is custom cheese and charcuterie boards. Start with the mini option for individual-sized “boards.” This is most recommended for events where each guest should receive their own mini charcuterie encased in a plastic container. Just like the bigger versions, the mini ($18) includes meats, cheeses and accoutrements like jam, nuts, olives and crackers.

Larger boards can focus on cheese and come in sizes to feed 10 or 20, or they can offer both cheese and charcuterie for the same size crowds. Veggie platters and tapas are also available.

And while having a shop primed for making these coveted boards either at your request or on your own is a convenient addition, it’s not the only way in which Wheyfarer thrives. My favorite part of the business is their grab-and-go lunches, a collection of rotating sandwiches, salads and appetizers available for a quick lunch in shop or on the go.

Image: Nora Tarte

Despite the connotation “grab-and-go” can have, every item is made to order. The paninis are pressed fresh right in front of you and salads built piece by piece to meet customer demands.

While the offerings change every week or so, the quality you can count on.

The Arti-key, when offered, is a personal favorite. The pressed panini starts with buttery Truckee Sourdough bread that is equal parts soft and crispy, with those coveted grill lines perfected. Inside, artichoke, turkey, bacon, spinach and caramelized onions are underneath the melty cheese curds and chevre cheese, for a burst of complex flavors.

Other menu favorites include grilled cheeses with rotating options; this week’s offered The Four Cheesy with four coveted cheeses blended together in the ultimate adult’s grilled cheese.

On the side, choose from a house salad (organic mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and red onion drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette) or Zapp’s chips.

The small shop also sells a selection of beers, wines, bubbly, sodas and specialty drinks. When dining in, it’s hard to dream up a meal more accessible and luxurious than pairing a glass of bubbly with a grilled cheese sandwich.

Not sure what you’re looking for? Helpful staff is quick to offer samples of cheeses from the case.

Details

24 CALIFORNIA AVE. UNIT B, RENO, NV. 89509

775-622-8320