41 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentPolitics

Nevada’s most populous county appoints new elections head

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

FILE - Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria speaks at a news conference at the Clark County Election Department, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. During the 2020 election and this year’s midterms, Gloria became the face of Nevada’s lengthy vote-counting process that allows for mailed ballots to be counted if they are postmarked on Election Day and received by an elections office within four days. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
FILE - Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria speaks at a news conference at the Clark County Election Department, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. During the 2020 election and this year’s midterms, Gloria became the face of Nevada’s lengthy vote-counting process that allows for mailed ballots to be counted if they are postmarked on Election Day and received by an elections office within four days. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The county comprising about three quarters of Nevada’s registered voters announced a new elections director on Tuesday.

Lorena Portillo will succeed Joe Gloria, who ran elections in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, for nearly a decade and worked in the elections department since 1995. He had long planned to leave the office after last year’s midterms to work at the National Association of Election Officials.

Portillo, appointed as registrar of voters unanimously by the Clark County Commission, has worked in the Clark County elections department for 25 years. She has most recently served as assistant registrar.

During the 2020 and 2022 elections, Clark County’s elections department became the face of Nevada’s lengthy vote-counting process that allows for mailed ballots to be counted if they are postmarked on Election Day and received by an elections office within four days. It was often the deciding county in several high-profile races, including for senate and governor.

Nevada, and Clark County in particular, became a hotbed for conspiracy theories stemming from the false claims of widespread voter fraud and a stolen 2020 election.

A month before his departure, Gloria spoke to The Associated Press about the high turnover rates of Nevada election officials, the need for more elections training throughout the state and detailed the threats and harassment he had largely kept quiet about while on the job.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Midtown Antiques plans grand opening for April 1

Business 0
The building that once housed Libido Adult Bookstore is getting a new purpose. One year after the adult bookstore closed and Smith is behind its fresh face as an antique store housing 25 different sellers, simply titled Midtown Antiques.

Road construction this week: Oddie, Lakeside and Fourth Street

Government 0
Transportation officials this week said to watch out for road construction around the region.

After failing in 2021, sponsor revives bill to protect transgender, gender nonconforming inmates

Government 0
Prison officials told lawmakers Tuesday that, in accordance with federal law, they already have policies to maintain the safety of transgender and gender nonconforming people who are incarcerated. 

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC