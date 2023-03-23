Midtown Antiques plans grand opening for April 1

The building that once housed Libido Adult Bookstore is getting a new purpose.

The iconic store spent 45 years in the South Virginia Midtown location before closing its doors for good in February 2022.

“It was definitely a Reno landmark,” said Jared Smith, the building’s owner, in a press release.

“But times change and Midtown is changing with them. We are very excited for this building’s

next chapter.”

One year after the adult bookstore closed and Smith is behind its fresh face as an antique store housing 25 different sellers, simply titled Midtown Antiques.

“We put the building up for lease approximately a year ago and antiques sellers started calling us

immediately,” Smith said. “It was clear that there was a demand for space for this kind of

business and it seemed like a good fit for Midtown as well.”

The new venture fits in with Smith’s portfolio, with previous business dealings that include real estate development, entrepreneurship and being a business owner. “I started by flipping residential houses 23 years ago and now develop both residential, multifamily and commercial real estate,” he said.

In addition to owning the building at 1052 S. Virginia St., he also owns the building across the street that is home to Pizzava, Hey Frank, Wonder Aleworks and Rum Sugar Lime.

The grand opening of the antique mall is slated for April 1. Those who visit can expect to see a vast collection of antiques including vintage clothing, antique furniture, glassware, motorcycle parts, jewelry and some more modern collectibles.

The theme fits in with its neighbors that also sell secondhand pieces. In all, there is more than 5,000 square feet of showroom space and the building has its own parking. The smallest rentable area available to vendors is 80 square feet.

If you’re interested in selling your inventory at the antique mall, you can email [email protected] or call the store phone, (775) 440-1151.

Midtown Antiques will be open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

“These sellers have some great stuff and I hope the community will love coming here for for a long time,” said Smith.