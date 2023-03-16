48 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Look-alike Irish stew (sponsored)

By: Christy Mayer Real Estate - Haven Home Realty

Date:

Look-alike Irish Stew for people with gluten sensitivities. Image courtesy of Christy Mayer Real Estate. Used with permission.

A recipe to enjoy this St. Patrick’s Day

There is nothing like a good hearty dish during our cold Nevada winter months…not just to keep us warm, but to re-fuel us to shovel all the snow that is falling this winter! The following recipe is called a “Look-alike Irish Stew” because it is made with beef versus lamb, and a beef broth versus a beer-based broth. There are a couple of differences between a traditional Irish stew and an English stew. This includes both the type of broth and the type of meat. An English stew uses cubed stew meat or chuck roast, and a beef broth. An Irish stew uses mutton or lamb as the meat choice, and a rich thick beer-based broth. These changes in the traditional Irish stew accommodates people with Celiac disease or gluten sensitivities. You are welcome to replace the broth with a dark beer of your choice and the beef with lamb, to enjoy a more traditional version of an Irish stew!

Look-Alike Irish Stew

Total time: Crock pot method – Overnight cook plus 6 hours next day
Servings: 8

Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 3.5 pounds beef stew meat or chuck roast cut into 1-inch pieces
• 1 10 oz package frozen seasoning blend of onion, green/red pepper, parsley or 
o 1 onion, chopped (1 cup)
o 1 green bell pepper, chopped (1 cup)
o 2 stalks celery, chopped (1 cup)
o 1 teaspoon dried parsley
• 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon Essence, recipe follows
• 3/4 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
• 1/2 pound button mushrooms or 1 can (10 oz) cream of mushroom condensed soup, optional
• 3 cups beef stock or 3 beef bouillon cubes with 3 cups of water (gluten free optional)
• 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour (gluten free blend optional)
• 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
• 2 tablespoons tomato paste
• 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
• 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
• 1.5 – 2 pounds new potatoes or red potatoes, quartered
• 5 carrots chopped (2 cups)
• 1 cup frozen peas

Emeril’s Essence Creole Seasoning (Combine ingredients thoroughly. Yields 2/3 cup) :
• 2 1/2 tablespoons paprika
• 2 tablespoons salt
• 2 tablespoons garlic powder
• 1 tablespoon black pepper
• 1 tablespoon onion powder
• 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
• 1 tablespoon dried oregano
• 1 tablespoon dried thyme

Instructions:
Rub olive oil inside a 20-cup crock pot. Place frozen seasoning blend (or fresh onion, green pepper, celery and parsley) in bottom of crock pot. Add the meat to the crock pot. In a separate bowl, combine the beef stock with flour, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste and seasonings (kosher salt, Essence, black pepper, thyme, oregano, basil, allspice). If adding the optional condensed mushroom soup, add now to this mixture to blend. Pour over the meat in crock pot and cook overnight on low. Cooking beef overnight is the best way to avoid tough meat. Some people prefer to sear the meat (seasoned with the salt, pepper and Essence) in a skillet on the stove before adding to the crock pot. In the morning, add the potatoes and carrots. Add frozen peas the last 30 minutes of cooking.

Note: This recipe can be cooked within an 8 hour day; searing meat preferred if cooking within a day.
This recipe has been adapted from a recipe by Chef Emeril Lagasse.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Christy Mayer Real Estate - Haven Home Realty
Christy Mayer Real Estate - Haven Home Realtyhttps://christymayer.com
EAT well. LAUGH often. LOVE much. Live NEVADA. Christy Mayer is a licensed real estate broker associate serving northern Nevada. She is committed to sharing her passion for the Carson | Tahoe | Reno community and providing excellent service to her clients during every stage of the real estate transaction. To learn more, visit her at https://christymayer.com to subscribe for monthly market reports. BS. 146270

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Fish stocked at Sparks Marina for fishing season

Events 0
Wednesday marks the beginning of the fish stocking season in Reno. That included 3,000 trout put into the Sparks Marina.

End-of-life bill gets debated at legislature

Government 0
The Nevada Legislature’s Health & Human Services Committee held a hearing to listen to arguments both for and against end-of-life care in Nevada. This issue, which has wide support nationwide, is being heard for the fifth time in Nevada.

City charter bill gets negative reception at legislature

Government 0
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve testified Monday to remove the ward six council position in favor of keeping the city’s at-large council member seat. Most were unconvinced the change was necessary.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC