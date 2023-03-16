Look-alike Irish stew (sponsored)

A recipe to enjoy this St. Patrick’s Day

There is nothing like a good hearty dish during our cold Nevada winter months…not just to keep us warm, but to re-fuel us to shovel all the snow that is falling this winter! The following recipe is called a “Look-alike Irish Stew” because it is made with beef versus lamb, and a beef broth versus a beer-based broth. There are a couple of differences between a traditional Irish stew and an English stew. This includes both the type of broth and the type of meat. An English stew uses cubed stew meat or chuck roast, and a beef broth. An Irish stew uses mutton or lamb as the meat choice, and a rich thick beer-based broth. These changes in the traditional Irish stew accommodates people with Celiac disease or gluten sensitivities. You are welcome to replace the broth with a dark beer of your choice and the beef with lamb, to enjoy a more traditional version of an Irish stew!

Look-Alike Irish Stew

Total time: Crock pot method – Overnight cook plus 6 hours next day

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 3.5 pounds beef stew meat or chuck roast cut into 1-inch pieces

• 1 10 oz package frozen seasoning blend of onion, green/red pepper, parsley or

o 1 onion, chopped (1 cup)

o 1 green bell pepper, chopped (1 cup)

o 2 stalks celery, chopped (1 cup)

o 1 teaspoon dried parsley

• 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon Essence, recipe follows

• 3/4 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

• 1/2 pound button mushrooms or 1 can (10 oz) cream of mushroom condensed soup, optional

• 3 cups beef stock or 3 beef bouillon cubes with 3 cups of water (gluten free optional)

• 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour (gluten free blend optional)

• 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/4 teaspoon dried basil

• 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

• 1.5 – 2 pounds new potatoes or red potatoes, quartered

• 5 carrots chopped (2 cups)

• 1 cup frozen peas

Emeril’s Essence Creole Seasoning (Combine ingredients thoroughly. Yields 2/3 cup) :

• 2 1/2 tablespoons paprika

• 2 tablespoons salt

• 2 tablespoons garlic powder

• 1 tablespoon black pepper

• 1 tablespoon onion powder

• 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

• 1 tablespoon dried oregano

• 1 tablespoon dried thyme

Instructions:

Rub olive oil inside a 20-cup crock pot. Place frozen seasoning blend (or fresh onion, green pepper, celery and parsley) in bottom of crock pot. Add the meat to the crock pot. In a separate bowl, combine the beef stock with flour, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste and seasonings (kosher salt, Essence, black pepper, thyme, oregano, basil, allspice). If adding the optional condensed mushroom soup, add now to this mixture to blend. Pour over the meat in crock pot and cook overnight on low. Cooking beef overnight is the best way to avoid tough meat. Some people prefer to sear the meat (seasoned with the salt, pepper and Essence) in a skillet on the stove before adding to the crock pot. In the morning, add the potatoes and carrots. Add frozen peas the last 30 minutes of cooking.

Note: This recipe can be cooked within an 8 hour day; searing meat preferred if cooking within a day.

This recipe has been adapted from a recipe by Chef Emeril Lagasse.

