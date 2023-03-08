Jazz & Beyond Committee announces 2023 art contest (sponsored)

Mile High Band Association’s 2023 Jazz & Beyond Festival Committee is sponsoring an art contest for northern Nevada artists, including teachers and students. Selected entries in the competition may be used to promote the festival, and the winning entry will be featured on the festival’s advertising poster and program cover. Festival T-shirts this year may also feature the winning design. The entry deadline is April 30, 2023. Participation is free.

The artwork will be judged by the Jazz & Beyond committee. The winner of the competition will receive a certificate of appreciation from the Jazz & Beyond – Carson City Music Festival and a cash award of $100. Alexander Cassimus, art project chair, said, “The artist’s work will be front and center, viewed by thousands of festival patrons.”

Entry forms are available for download from jazzcarsoncity.com/artcontest2023.pdf

Artists may submit more than one entry. Artwork must be 11”x14” and may be in any two-dimensional medium (photography, digital collage and photography, watercolor, acrylic, oil, etc.).Artwork must be matted, backed, and submitted in a protective sleeve. The design must be related to music. Each submission must include a separate entry form.

Artists are to deliver their entries to the NAA Gallery, 449 W. King Street, Carson City, Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

The entry form and a digital image of the artwork (not to exceed 20 MB) must also be sent as an email attachment to [email protected]

For more information about the contest and entry forms, contact Alexander Cassimus at 408-264-4423 or [email protected].

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.