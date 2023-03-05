25.3 F
It’s what’s for date night: The Grill at Quail Corners

White tablecloths, accessible American cuisine, and cozy candlelight are all of the makings of an easy date night in Reno. And the Grill at Quail Corners delivers on all fronts.

The Lakeside neighborhood eatery has a simple menu with mouth-watering descriptions. Heavy on seafood options, the fare is elevated without being pretentious, and there’s sure to be an item to delight anyone on the menu.

If you’ve come for the experience, you’ll need to start with an appetizer. The roasted baby artichokes are an easy favorite. You won’t be grinding your teeth to extract small bits of the vegetable like most preparations. Instead you can simply chew the soft baby artichokes, buttery and rich in herbaceous flavors. The stem, which you would likely usually avoid on an artichoke, is the most flavorful part, and easy enough to cut into with a fork.

While the artichokes themselves carry plenty of flavor, the dish is also served with a heaping helping of herb citrus aioli perfect for dipping your bites. Every bit oozes rich flavors and the leaves all but melt in your mouth.

Other options include traditional salads, a shellfish cocktail (featuring prawns, shrimp and crab) and seared Ahi alongside a serrano-soy dipping sauce.

One of my favorite features of The Grill’s menu is the artisan plates. The small plate selections serve as a smaller portion dinner for those with lighter appetites or a shareable plate if you choose a few. 

From Dungeness crab and bacon topped mac ‘n cheese to Manila clams called steamers, these small bites are hearty enough to fill many, but also easy to share. The same seafood forward approach exists here with grilled colossal prawns and mussels served alongside tomatoes, shallots, basil and Dijon. 

For those who can’t turn down a steak, the pepper rubbed 6-ounce New York Steak is a solid option. The steak is cooked to order and doused in a bright and spicy (but not too spicy) chimichurri sauce that adds heat and flavor. It’s served over a bed of duck fat fries that are cooked to golden brown perfection and include an extra dose of flavor.

If you’re looking for the “old school,” menu, the collection of entrees is a bit what you’d expect from a modern American restaurant but with a few surprises. Again, seafood lovers will be delighted to see a cioppino on the menu. This soup-esque dish is piled high with crab, Manila clams, tiger prawns, scallops, mussels and market fish in a spicy tomato broth. On the side you’ll get a garlic crostini and a bowl in which to dispose of your shells.

Those looking for something meaty can dive into the soft short ribs served with creamy mashed potatoes and braised spinach or treat themselves with bacon-wrapped scallops served over the chef’s risotto and seasonal vegetables. The chardonnay shallot sauce is creamy and delicious, poured over the scallop-topped risotto for even more flavor.

And while you may not expect it, the menu also features a line-up of Italian-style pizzas with everything from the classic margherita to a prosciutto- and mushroom-topped Sicilian. 

The cocktail list is a line-up of classics offering a bit of a twist. The maple Manhattan will be enticing to some while the hot buttered rum will warm you from the inside out—something we all need as the snowstorms rage on.

Of course, there is also a wine and beer list for pairing. And we’d be remiss not to mention the daily specials. While they rotate often, they are sure to grab your attention and often feature fresh ingredients that play to the seasons. 

Image courtesy of Mike Alt.

