In the winter that keeps on giving weather conditions have closed schools in Incline Village for another day. Students will participate in distance learning on Tuesday, March 28 due to hazardous road conditions and winter weather.

Washoe County School District officials sent the message early Tuesday morning to parents. All classes, events and school activities are canceled on campuses.

Grab-and-go meals for students will be available from 9-11 a.m. at Incline Elementary School.