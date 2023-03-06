35.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsBusiness

Housing advocates push affordability, tenant protections at legislature

By: Mark Hernandez

Date:

In Reno, 5,703 of the 6,059 units built in the last decade are categorized as luxury apartments. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
In Reno, 5,703 of the 6,059 units built in the last decade are categorized as luxury apartments. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno

Close to 30 people last week met to discuss the different bills that would impact housing during the 82nd Nevada legislative session. 

The event was hosted by the Nevada Housing Justice Alliance and covered how to best give testimony regarding six different bills this session. The bills vary, but would give more power to tenants and possibly level the playing field in favor of those who rent. 

“The Nevada Housing Justice Alliance is excited to mobilize and empower tenants tonight in the midst of a pivotal legislative session where critical tenant protection bills are on the line,” Ben Iness, the coalition coordinator of Nevada Housing Justice Alliance, said. “We believe that housing is a human right and that those closest to the problems are closest to the solutions. Because of that, it is so important for Nevada tenants to be at the forefront of shaping housing policy.”

With the different bills that will be introduced to the legislature, policies covering summary evictions, income discrimination and tenant protections could be passed. Some of these issues have been brought up in previous legislative sessions and didn’t make it out alive. Organizers and community members are trying to help them pass this time around. 

EDITORIAL MEME by Darren Archambault. Darren is a graphic designer, meme artist, musician and political activist. When he is not doing freelance design or music, he is creating political editorial style memes, and co-running Reno/Sparks Mutual Aid.
EDITORIAL MEME by Darren Archambault. Darren is a graphic designer, meme artist, musician and political activist. When he is not doing freelance design or music, he is creating political editorial style memes, and co-running Reno/Sparks Mutual Aid.

“We are really hopeful about Senate Bill 78 which will be heard in the Senate Commerce & Labor Committee next week,” Amber Falgout, the northern Nevada manager of Battle Born Progress, said. “This bill helps address security deposit fees, no-cause evictions, and application fees. We know Nevadans are struggling to afford rent and that facing a move where you need to pay exorbitant application fees is not equitable or reasonable. 

“We are confident this bill will make it through the legislature and we hope that Governor Lombardo will show that housing is a priority by signing the bill after it is passed.”

With the level of partisan division in all aspects of local and state politics, one issue that has been seen by all sides is the affordable housing crisis. Falgout said many Nevadans understand that housing costs have become out of control, but she added that industry groups continue to oppose policies that could be part of the solution.. 

“As always the main opposition to bills like this tends to be the [Realtors’] association, sometimes the builders’ association and private equity companies who make a significant amount of money buying homes and renting them out,” Falgout said. “We are confident that the need to do something about housing far outweighs the rhetoric and opposition. The changes in SB 78 are commonsense and they will help tenants have a fair shot.”

During the evening, discussion among the attendees was focused on how they could best explore their own stories so they could give testimony during the hearings on the bills and increase the likelihood of them passing. 

According to RentData.org, fair market rent prices in Reno are very high compared to the national average. For a two-bedroom apartment, the average rent is almost $1,600, which has increased by over 13% since last year.

If Reno were to live by the income-to-housing common rule of thumb, where 30% of a household’s income goes to housing, Reno residents would have to earn close to $5,400 for an average household. Starting July 1 of this year, the minimum wage in Nevada will be $11.25, a pre-tax earnings of just $1,950 per month for full-time work. 

Listed below are the bills that are expected to be brought in front of the legislature this session and explained by the NHJA. 

SB78 – Tenant protections. This bill will protect renters by making clear what and how much can be charged for application, security, and cleaning deposits while also ensuring renters have clear guidelines on how to earn some of these back in a fixed amount of time. 

AB176 – Source of income discrimination. This will ensure no renter can be denied housing based on their legal source of income and protects vulnerable Nevadans from housing instability. 

BDR 77 – Summary Evictions. Evictions in Nevada are some of the fastest in the country under this expedited system, requiring they take the first steps in this complex process. This legislation will remove the undue burden tenants face and help keep Nevadans housed. 

BDR 883 – Rental assistance and eviction reform. Like BDR 77, BDR 883 will reform the unfair imbalance in our eviction process while also protecting tenants from eviction who are pursuing rental assistance. 

BDR 66 – Neighborhood stability. Wages are not rising fast enough to support rising rent prices and every $100 increase in rent is an increased chance in homelessness. Stability protects Nevadans and keeps them housed. 

BDR 681 – Local control over neighborhood stability. For years Nevadas have called for neighborhood stability, to which city and county leaders debated, “we don’t have that power.” This BDR will help clarify once and for all our leaders can help keep our neighborhoods stable and affordable. 

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Mark Hernandez
Mark Hernandez
Mark was born in Mexico, grew up in Carson City, and has recently returned to Reno to continue to explore and get to know the city again. He got his journalism degree in 2018 and wants to continue learning photography for both business and pleasure. Languages and history are topics he likes to discuss as well as deplete any coffee reservoirs in close proximity.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Five events this week: Butterscotch, Nick Offerman, Jane’s Addiction

Arts & Entertainment 0
There are some great events in Reno this week. A Rocky Horror Show performance starts March 10, Butterscotch will be here for a talk and performance, and alt-punk-rock greats Jane’s Addiction are also in town.

Wolf Pack falls in overtime to UNLV in regular season finale (photos)

News 0
The Nevada Wolf Pack had an opportunity to realize several high achievements that seemed impossible for a team picked to finish 9th in the Mountain West.

‘Homeless Persons’ Bill of Rights’ faces opposition from cities, counties, law enforcement

Courts & Crime 0
Lobbyists representing cities, counties and law enforcement told lawmakers they support the idea of ensuring the rights of people experiencing homelessness – just as long as that person can’t sue to ensure those rights. 

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC