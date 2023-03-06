Housing advocates push affordability, tenant protections at legislature

Close to 30 people last week met to discuss the different bills that would impact housing during the 82nd Nevada legislative session.

The event was hosted by the Nevada Housing Justice Alliance and covered how to best give testimony regarding six different bills this session. The bills vary, but would give more power to tenants and possibly level the playing field in favor of those who rent.

“The Nevada Housing Justice Alliance is excited to mobilize and empower tenants tonight in the midst of a pivotal legislative session where critical tenant protection bills are on the line,” Ben Iness, the coalition coordinator of Nevada Housing Justice Alliance, said. “We believe that housing is a human right and that those closest to the problems are closest to the solutions. Because of that, it is so important for Nevada tenants to be at the forefront of shaping housing policy.”

With the different bills that will be introduced to the legislature, policies covering summary evictions, income discrimination and tenant protections could be passed. Some of these issues have been brought up in previous legislative sessions and didn’t make it out alive. Organizers and community members are trying to help them pass this time around.

EDITORIAL MEME by Darren Archambault. Darren is a graphic designer, meme artist, musician and political activist. When he is not doing freelance design or music, he is creating political editorial style memes, and co-running Reno/Sparks Mutual Aid.

“We are really hopeful about Senate Bill 78 which will be heard in the Senate Commerce & Labor Committee next week,” Amber Falgout, the northern Nevada manager of Battle Born Progress, said. “This bill helps address security deposit fees, no-cause evictions, and application fees. We know Nevadans are struggling to afford rent and that facing a move where you need to pay exorbitant application fees is not equitable or reasonable.

“We are confident this bill will make it through the legislature and we hope that Governor Lombardo will show that housing is a priority by signing the bill after it is passed.”

With the level of partisan division in all aspects of local and state politics, one issue that has been seen by all sides is the affordable housing crisis. Falgout said many Nevadans understand that housing costs have become out of control, but she added that industry groups continue to oppose policies that could be part of the solution..

“As always the main opposition to bills like this tends to be the [Realtors’] association, sometimes the builders’ association and private equity companies who make a significant amount of money buying homes and renting them out,” Falgout said. “We are confident that the need to do something about housing far outweighs the rhetoric and opposition. The changes in SB 78 are commonsense and they will help tenants have a fair shot.”

During the evening, discussion among the attendees was focused on how they could best explore their own stories so they could give testimony during the hearings on the bills and increase the likelihood of them passing.

According to RentData.org, fair market rent prices in Reno are very high compared to the national average. For a two-bedroom apartment, the average rent is almost $1,600, which has increased by over 13% since last year.

If Reno were to live by the income-to-housing common rule of thumb, where 30% of a household’s income goes to housing, Reno residents would have to earn close to $5,400 for an average household. Starting July 1 of this year, the minimum wage in Nevada will be $11.25, a pre-tax earnings of just $1,950 per month for full-time work.

Listed below are the bills that are expected to be brought in front of the legislature this session and explained by the NHJA.

SB78 – Tenant protections. This bill will protect renters by making clear what and how much can be charged for application, security, and cleaning deposits while also ensuring renters have clear guidelines on how to earn some of these back in a fixed amount of time.

AB176 – Source of income discrimination. This will ensure no renter can be denied housing based on their legal source of income and protects vulnerable Nevadans from housing instability.

BDR 77 – Summary Evictions. Evictions in Nevada are some of the fastest in the country under this expedited system, requiring they take the first steps in this complex process. This legislation will remove the undue burden tenants face and help keep Nevadans housed.

BDR 883 – Rental assistance and eviction reform. Like BDR 77, BDR 883 will reform the unfair imbalance in our eviction process while also protecting tenants from eviction who are pursuing rental assistance.

BDR 66 – Neighborhood stability. Wages are not rising fast enough to support rising rent prices and every $100 increase in rent is an increased chance in homelessness. Stability protects Nevadans and keeps them housed.

BDR 681 – Local control over neighborhood stability. For years Nevadas have called for neighborhood stability, to which city and county leaders debated, “we don’t have that power.” This BDR will help clarify once and for all our leaders can help keep our neighborhoods stable and affordable.