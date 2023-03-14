Hartung resigns from commission to take state job

Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung today announced his resignation from his elected county seat.

He was offered a job at the Nevada Depart of Business and Industry.

“In order to accept that appointment, he is required to resign as Washoe County Commissioner,” county officials said in a statement to the news media. “Chair Hartung is grateful for the opportunity to serve, and he’s confident that Governor Joe Lombardo will appoint a successor who has the same dedication and commitment to the role.

“Washoe County thanks Chair Hartung for his decade of service to the community and his leadership on the County Commission.”

SOURCE: Washoe County