Five events this week: Trains, fish, chickadees

Nature calls. Our calendar is exploding with some incredible Reno events this week. There are oodles of educational events, art exhibits, lectures and more. Below are our picks for the week. Get out and enjoy.

(We recommend events below that are submitted to our calendar, which is becoming the Reno-area’s one-stop shop for all things Reno – and beyond. Add your event here. View all events here.)

KUNR Pints and Purple Politics: Reporter Roundtable. Grab a drink and chat with KUNR reporters at IMBiB about the impacts of local politics in our community. The event is free but registration is required.

Jonathan Richman at The Holland Project. Jonathan Richman has been playing music, recording and touring most of his life. Jonathan and his drummer Tommy Larkins win fans wherever they play. In the early 1970s, Jonathan formed the noted band The Modern Lovers. Larkins was in the groups Naked Prey, Giant Sand and other bands in Tucson, Ariz. They are back at the Holland Project this week.

Chickadee Ridge snowshoe. Located in Tahoe’s North Shore, this short and scenic hike will take you through Tahoe Meadows and up Chickadee Ridge, composed of an open field, Lodgepole Pine forests and scenic vistas of the Lake. Along the way, a naturalist, Sarah Hockensmith, will discuss winter ecology and the survival strategies and adaptations of animals from the Lake Tahoe region. This two-mile, moderate-level, round-trip hike, is family-friendly and appropriate for ages 10 and up.

Monster Fish exhibition opening. The Discovery is hosting another exhibit on monster fish. The exhibit takes you on a journey with National Geographic Explorer and University of Nevada, Reno professor Zeb Hogan to find and study rare, colossal and often mysterious monster fish.

Traveling the rails of Sparks: History with Dick Dreiling. The Sparks Museum is hosting a presentation about the history of Sparks with local researcher and historian Dick Dreiling. Dick has been a resident of the Truckee Meadows since 1947 and has been with the Sparks Heritage Museum for over 20 years, hosting weekly Saturday train tours of the Engine 8 Locomotive and its accompanying engines.