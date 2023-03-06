18.8 F
Reno
Five events this week: Butterscotch, Nick Offerman, Jane’s Addiction

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Silvio Tanaka from Sao Paulo, Brazil, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
There are some great events in Reno this week. A Rocky Horror Show performance starts March 10, Butterscotch will be here for a talk and performance, and alt-punk-rock greats Jane’s Addiction are also in town. Below are our recommended events for this week.

  1. Breaking the Binary: Butterscotch’s journey as a queer artist in music will be the topic of a discussion at Our Center. Butterscotch will also perform at UNR for the university’s performing arts series. Known for using her powerful voice to defy gender and music social constructs, she will present an evening focused on her experience as a biracial queer woman of color. Details: Talk at Our Center; performance at UNR. 
  2. The Rocky Horror Show is running March 10 through 18 at the Musician’s Rehearsal Center. Be prepared to laugh, gasp and dance in your seat. The production heads to Carson City after the run at MRC.
  3. Jane’s Addiction at GSR. Seminal alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction is here for a rare show in Reno. Three of the original members are touring and the opener is L.A. Witch.
  4. Funny man Nick Offerman is at the Silver Legacy. He’s known for his cranky redneck persona on “Parks and Recreation” but more recently had a stellar, serious role in HBO’s “The Last of Us.” Catch him live. Details here.
  5. Decolonize the outdoors. UNR is hosting a panel on Wednesday, followed by a fishing workshop on Saturday. “The theme for our March events is ‘Decolonizing the Outdoors,’ which is part of a broader discussion on transformative visions for health in our community,” Prisca Gayles, assistant professor, said. “These events feature Indigenous campus and community experts who have worked hard and continue to be stewards, protectors and defenders of land and water rights in northern Nevada.”

