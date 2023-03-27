23.8 F
Five events this week: Aceball returns, Women get Wyld, LifeScapes

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Reno Aces versus Sacramento in 2022. Image: Michael Smyth / This Is Reno.
We simply could not fit in only five recommended events for this week’s calendar preview.

The BLC has a lot of great stuff going on. There’s a panel discussion on “surviving midtown,” Billy Idol is in town and so much more. 

Here are five events we think you may enjoy.

(We recommend events below that are submitted to our calendar, which is becoming the area's one-stop shop for all things Reno – and beyond. Add your event here. View all events here.)

  1. LifeScapes in Sparks is a memoir writing class for older adults. Created in 2000, Lifescapes was designed for northern Nevada seniors to connect with others in a friendly, community setting. Over the last 20 years, Lifescapes has engaged more than 800 community members in writing, sharing, and publishing their life stories. Over 250 publications, including over 35 anthologies, have been locally and internationally published. 
  1. Wyld Women 2023 Summit. The second Wyld Women Summit is a gathering to connect, educate and inspire female entrepreneurs and leaders. The event will feature an array of workshops, a panel on inclusivity and two powerful keynote speakers.
  1. Reno Aces v. Las Vegas. Aceball is back for 2023 with the first series against Las Vegas. 
  1. Stupid F**king Bird at UNR. Aaron Posner’s cutting and gutsy modern adaptation of Chekhov’s classic “The Seagull” asks us: How do we live with people we love? How can we cope with our lives? What makes art good for anything? And what obligation does a production owe to its prop gun? Rated PG-13 some material might not be acceptable for young children.
  2. James Spooner speaks at UNR. Spooner is a graphic novelist, filmmaker and tattoo artist. His award winning debut graphic novel, “The High Desert” (Harper) was named “Best of 2022” by Publishers Weekly, The Washington Post and The New York Public Library. “The High Desert” is also  the 2023 recipient of the American Library Association’s Alex Award. Spooner recently co-edited an anthology of Black punk writers and comic creators entitled, “Black Punk Now.” He will also be at The Radical Cat for a conversation.

