County set to approve continued construction, improvements at Nevada Cares Campus

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

nside the Nevada Cares Campus homeless shelter: The large tent structure is temporarily closed every other month to be treated for bedbugs and other pests, Washoe County officials said. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno, July 11, 2022.
More than $28 million will be used to construct an intake center at the Nevada Cares Campus. The Washoe Board of County Commissioners is expected to approve a contract with Clark Sullivan Construction at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting. 

The board is also set to vote on a lease agreement that would see the development of 120 units of affordable, supportive housing to help individuals transitioning out of homelessness. 

“Washoe County has been communicating the ongoing intent for the land and through multiple public meetings,” a staff report notes.

Accessible Space Inc. was awarded about $16 million for the 120 units, and the organization has applied for additional funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The site is a portion of the Nevada Cares Campus, a parcel which was purchased for $5.5 million by Washoe County from the Reno Housing Authority for affordable housing development.

According to county officials, ASI was selected as the only approved vendor for the project after a review of all proposals.

The lease agreement is for 30 years, with an annual rent of $1. ASI has to supply all necessary utilities for the project and the property, including electricity, water, sewer, trash and telephone service.

The Intake Center, a separate project, is a part of phase 3 infrastructure improvements.

The project includes a remodel of an existing storage building to create a resource center with overflow sleeping amenities including restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, storage and landscaping. 

Source: Washoe County

