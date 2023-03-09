Community mourns loss of those who died in fatal Care Flight crash

More than 1,000 emergency service members, family, friends and members of the community paid tribute today to those lost during the fatal crash of a Care Flight on Feb. 24.

A procession that included all types of emergency vehicles started from Walton’s Funeral Home to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center to honor those lost. At the convention center itself, three ladder fire trucks waited outside with flags hanging.

“Today we gathered to honor the lives of our Care Flight crew members, Ed Pricola and Ryan Watson,” said REMSA CEO Barry Duplantis. “We recognize their immense contributions to healthcare and EMS response across the region.

“We also paid respects to Captain Scott Walton, the Guardian Flight pilot for his service. We extend our deepest condolences to their families and that of the patient and his spouse.

“Ed and Ryan epitomized the heart and soul of our organization with the highest integrity, compassion and commitment to the communities we serve. REMSA Health and Care Flight could not be more proud of their contributions and care they provided for our community. We are deeply grateful to have worked alongside them,” he added.

The memorial started with the caskets being brought in accompanied by the Integrated EMS Honor Guard. This was followed by past and present Care Flight members paying tribute to their fallen brothers.

After an invocation by Chaplain Dave England, Duplantis expressed gratitude and thanked both Gov. Joe Lombardo and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve for attending.

Lombardo signed an executive order to have the flags flown at half-mast to honor the crew.

Maj. General Ondra Berry, Nevada’s adjutant general, gave thanks and praised the crew for their dedication to helping others. The Director of Critical Care Operations and Care Flight, Vanessa Coyle, spoke on the history of Care Flight and the importance of what they do.

To honor each member of the crew who passed, there was a Wings Ceremony highlighting their character and honoring Pricola, Watson and Walton. This was followed by a last call by Care Flight communications and a video tribute from emergency services from around the country.

Master of Ceremonies Dave Fogerson closed the event as well as thanking everyone in attendance after the caskets were carried out with the EMS Honor Guard as well as the Pipes and Drums.

A press release following the ceremony provided the following information.

Ed Pricola, BSN, Care Flight Nurse

“Ed was protective, humble, and trustworthy,” said Pricola’s loved ones. “He treasured every moment of being a father to Riley and Everett. His wife of six years tenderly describes him as the calming presence to her stormy nature. Together, they pursued their interest in fitness and traveling. Ed served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years and was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat “V” for Valor for saving the lives of five Marines in Afghanistan. He enjoyed mountain biking, rock climbing and was an avid skier. After working in an ancillary services department in a hospital setting, he decided to pursue a career in nursing and set his sights on joining the Care Flight team. Ed will always be remembered for his loyal and loving nature.”

Ryan Watson, EMT-P, Care Flight Paramedic

“A father, husband, son, friend, paramedic, and flight paramedic, Ryan was kind, compassionate, adventurous and loving, but also knew how to put a smile on someone’s face,” said Watson’s wife. “Our travels around the world included his favorite trip to Switzerland where we trekked more than 100 miles through the mountains. He also particularly enjoyed our time in the Amazon with the Nevada Building Hope Foundation – a group that provides arts, education, and humanitarian aid locally and internationally. Ryan was thrilled to learn he was going to be a father and was excited to raise his son, Carter, to give back to the community, learn about different cultures through travel, and work to make his dreams come true.”

Captain Scott Walton, CFI, CFII, Guardian Flight Pilot

“Scott was the light in every room he walked into and formed instant connections with everyone he met,” said the Walton family. “He lived life to the fullest, bringing unceasing joy to those around him. Scott never missed an opportunity to make the world a better place with a kind word, a smile, or inspiring bravery. Flying was his true calling, and he found immense purpose as a medevac pilot, helping patients in critical situations get to the care that they needed. Our family extends our gratitude for the outpouring of kindness and support we have received during this difficult time.”

The patient and his spouse

The family of the patient and his spouse lost on board have requested that their loved ones’ names not be included in communications at this time. We hold them close in our hearts and ask that their privacy be respected.

“We want to offer our deepest condolences to the families of the five people on board Care Flight N273SM,” said Jared Sherman, chief operating officer, Guardian Flight. It is a terrible loss for all involved. The community has surrounded the families with kindness and support. We also appreciate the privacy and respect shown toward the families during their time of loss. We will continue to support the families alongside REMSA Health, Care Flight and Guardian Flight.”