36.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsCOVID-19

City to approve $28 million in projects with Covid relief funds

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

A tiny house at Hope Springs, the transitional housing program operated by Northern Nevada HOPES. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno
A tiny house at Hope Springs, the transitional housing program operated by Northern Nevada HOPES. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

Funding proposed for downtown building facades, affordable housing, park improvements and police body cams

The City of Reno has to spend $28 million in federal Covid relief dollars by the end of 2026, but projects need to be finalized by the end of next year. The City Council on Wednesday is scheduled to approve a slate of wide-ranging proposals.

The Hope Springs tiny homes village is expected to expand, and $1 million from the funds will be used to cover operating expenses.

City parks – Idlewild and Dorothy McAlinden – will get more than $3 million for improvements, and Reno Police will get body cams, Tasers and surveillance software.

The Community Health Alliance will benefit from $5 million projected to expand the healthcare nonprofit’s Neil Road facility.

CHA leases the facility from the city for $3,000 per month. Former Reno Councilmember Oscar Delgado in September told KTVN he wanted to see the facility expand. He resigned as a councilmember soon after that interview.

A city staff report said the city earns $36,000 a year on the location. That’s from the CHA lease.

City Manager Doug Thornley said the expansion is “so more patients can be served.”

Fake facades downtown 

Downtown building facades and other “placemaking” changes to downtown will get $250,000 of those federal dollars. Downtown casinos were mentioned last year as having fake facades and “dead spots” that prevent people from engaging with downtown, according to a city consultant. 

Thornley said those could change with the Covid dollars. The city, using the federal money, will match business investments “to assist in restoring, substantially beautifying, and/or enhancing the entire facade of a commercial building.”

No specific facades or other downtown design changes were identified by the city, however. 

“The idea is to create a pool of money from which we can support businesses in improving the streetscape,” Thornley said. “[It’s] not an atypical program for economic development.”

The city consultant, Gehl Studios, has not yet made final recommendations for downtown. 

Last week’s presentation from the group did not identify specific changes to downtown, only general ideas about making Virginia Street more pedestrian and bike friendly.

Other proposed funding:

  • $1.3 million for affordable housing, which will expand the Sage Street complex
  • $500,000 for small business lease support
  • $350,000 for e-recycling
  • $510,000 for ADA improvements at city hall
  • $1 million for new fences at the Lear Theater
  • $500,000 for wild horse fencing
  • $3 million for  river path improvements

The city council meets Wed., March 8, at 10 a.m. at Reno city hall.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

St. Paddy’s Day edition of Tour De Brews: a tour of craft in the Reno Brewery District (sponsored)

Events 0
Get on down to Reno's Brewery District for the St. Paddy's Day edition of Tour de Brews on March 17th and get exclusive deals on handcrafted drinks from 15+ diverse businesses.

Clean beauty company launches in Reno

Business 0
Lemon Roots Botanicals, a small-batch, eco-friendly and clean beauty business, recently opened in Reno.

GOED board approves $330 million tax abatement for Tesla

Business 0
The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) board today approved a $330,250,366 abatement for Tesla in exchange for the company promising to make a $3.6 billion investment at its Storey County site. 

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC