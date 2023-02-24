Washoe schools cancelled, UNR delays nonessential work

Ongoing winter storms have put a stop to classes at all Washoe County Schools for Friday, Feb. 24. School officials said already hazardous road conditions combined with expected afternoon storms led to the decision.

No activities or services will be offered at school sites either.

At the University of Nevada, Reno nonessential operations are delayed by 2 hours, to 10 a.m. The delay includes in-person classes at both the main campus and Redfield Campus in south Reno.

Web classes and remote operations are continuing as scheduled.

The Wayne L. Prim campus of UNR in Incline Village is closed for the day.