Voodoo Brewing Co. works magic in Plumgate center

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Beer selections at Voodoo. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno.
Just in case you thought Reno was lacking in breweries, Voodoo Brewing Co. moved into the biggest little city this year with a (packed) grand opening celebration on Jan. 28. The Pennsylvania-based brand has a handful of brewpubs in its home state and several franchise locations also in Pennsylvania, Tennessee and South Carolina. 

The Reno location, franchised by Mike and Amy Hitchcock, is the first in the West. A Las Vegas franchise location is also coming soon. 

Larger than most local breweries, the brand took over the old Napa Sonoma location in the Plumgate shopping center. It opened to fanfare after the space lay dormant for the better part of a year. The locale is also the only eatery open for lunch in the center, which houses several beauty businesses, a butcher shop and retail stores.

Inside, brightly colored murals bring life to the space, which also includes a large seating area created out of wood pallets, communal tables for groups large and small and a long bar available on a first come, first serve basis.

If you came for the drinks, you’re in luck. Voodoo only serves their own brand, but there are plenty of styles to choose from. The best way to pick your favorite is by ordering up a sampler. There is an IPA-only option, which includes six brews, or you can choose from the flagship beers and seasonal specialties chalked onto the wall, each with a moniker more daring than the next.

A heavy-duty wooden tasting tray is dropped in front of you with drinks of your choice. If you choose to open a tab, ordering gets easier. You can continue to ask your server to put in food and drinks, or you can place your own replenishments through a personal QR code. 

If you like light beers, Empty Calories is a more flavorful cousin of Coors Light with only 100 calories. There are also sugar-free, low-calorie seltzers on the menu, made fun by their vibrant hues (electric pink for watermelon and an almost neon blue for the berry flavor). For those who like a stout, the Black VooDoo Daddy will either impress you or scare you off.

I can go on and on about the beers here – many of which are available to take home in cans from the beer fridge, and the rest available for growler refills – but that isn’t all Voodoo has to offer. The signature cocktails are just as colorful and enticing, with names to match the lively energy of the brand. 

Choose between a sweet Honeydew Pear Mule that gives off the same effervescent quality of your standard mule with more fruit flavor, and a Cucumber Gin Gimlet, less sweet but just as cool and refreshing. Many of the cocktails nod to classics with just a touch of Voodoo magic: think a Maple Manhattan, VooDoo Island or Mango Ginger Margarita.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, you’ll be pleased to see the eatery boasts not only elevated bar grub but some lighter options for those who don’t want to indulge in cheesy, fried foods. 

The Caesar Wrap is a personal favorite, with all the makings of the Caesar Salad (croutons included) tucked inside of a sundried tomato tortilla, fries on the side. And don’t even get us started on those pomme frites, tossed in truffle oil, parmesan cheese and rosemary. 

For something heavier, the Smokehouse Mac is a winner with elbow pasta coated in pepper Jack and cheddar cheeses before it’s topped with tang bang onions, barbecue sauce, bacon and green onions.

More expected dishes such as wings, burgers, “handies” (or sandwiches) round out the menu, which also includes a list of kids’ favorites and even some non-alcoholic desserts (ice cream handies). 

The brewpub is open six days per week, Tuesday through Sunday, for lunch, dinner and some late nights. The address is 550 W. Plumb Lane, Suite E.

Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

