42.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsFeatured

U.S. Navy Band performing at UNR

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

Musicians 1st class Maia Rodriguez, left, from Cleveland, Ohio, Madilyn Crossland, from Fremont, California, and Dennys Moura, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, sing together during a
Musicians 1st class Maia Rodriguez, left, from Cleveland, Ohio, Madilyn Crossland, from Fremont, California, and Dennys Moura, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, sing together during a "Music in the Schools" concert at the Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts magnet high school. The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)

The Northern Nevada community may enjoy a night with the U.S. Navy Concert Band which performs in Reno on March 15 during its 2023 national tour.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Nevada, Reno Nightingale Concert Hall, 1335 N. Virginia St.

Performances are free, but some concerts may require advanced ticket reservations. The latest ticket information is at www.navyband.navy.mil.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy and one of 11 Navy bands around the world.

It has performed public concerts and participated in high-profile events for 98 years. The band performs marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind
ensemble repertoire, it said in a statement.

“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy,” said Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer. “Today, we have sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home.”

Ghost Army exhibit at NMA

The Ghost Army exhibit created by the National World War II Museum opens at the Nevada Museum of Art on March 4. 

The exhibit, titled Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II was created in consultation with the Ghost Army Legacy Project and is sponsored by E. L. Wiegand Foundation. The exhibit was most recently at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie, Ill.

Ghost Army features inflatable military pieces, historical narrative text panels detailing unit operations, profiles of unit officers, archival photography and sketches and uniforms from unit officers.

The exhibit presents exclusive, original content from The National WWII Museum archives along with a historical artifact collection curated and donated to the museum by GALP. It debuted at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans in March 2020 before embarking on a national tour to share the story of the Ghost Army with communities across the country.

“While the exhibition is on view, the museum will offer free admission to active military members, their families and veterans thanks to generous support from the E. L. Wiegand Foundation,” the exhibit notes indicate.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Stormwater utility is coming. Is it too much? (opinion)

Government 0
The City of Reno is starting a Stormwater Utility from scratch. In trying to decide how to fund this utility they hired Raftelis in 2019 to look at how this would look and be funded. The latest proposal would have this new fee start in July of this year.

BARBER: Private visions, public decisions (commentary)

Culture & History 0
Reviewing the agendas and staff reports for every upcoming City meeting is possible, certainly, but who has the time, if it’s not literally your job to do so? 

Language, cultural barriers pose a challenge for Nevada’s 988 system

Culture & History 0
Nevada’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) population has been one the fastest growing in Nevada for decades and stands at roughly 380,000, nearly 12% of the state’s population.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC