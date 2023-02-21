U.S. Navy Band performing at UNR

The Northern Nevada community may enjoy a night with the U.S. Navy Concert Band which performs in Reno on March 15 during its 2023 national tour.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Nevada, Reno Nightingale Concert Hall, 1335 N. Virginia St.

Performances are free, but some concerts may require advanced ticket reservations. The latest ticket information is at www.navyband.navy.mil.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy and one of 11 Navy bands around the world.

It has performed public concerts and participated in high-profile events for 98 years. The band performs marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind

ensemble repertoire, it said in a statement.

“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy,” said Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer. “Today, we have sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home.”

Ghost Army exhibit at NMA

The Ghost Army exhibit created by the National World War II Museum opens at the Nevada Museum of Art on March 4.

The exhibit, titled Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II was created in consultation with the Ghost Army Legacy Project and is sponsored by E. L. Wiegand Foundation. The exhibit was most recently at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie, Ill.

Ghost Army features inflatable military pieces, historical narrative text panels detailing unit operations, profiles of unit officers, archival photography and sketches and uniforms from unit officers.

The exhibit presents exclusive, original content from The National WWII Museum archives along with a historical artifact collection curated and donated to the museum by GALP. It debuted at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans in March 2020 before embarking on a national tour to share the story of the Ghost Army with communities across the country.

“While the exhibition is on view, the museum will offer free admission to active military members, their families and veterans thanks to generous support from the E. L. Wiegand Foundation,” the exhibit notes indicate.