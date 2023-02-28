Snow closures continue for Tuesday, Feb. 28 (updated)

Reno Police Department late Monday night issued a request for residents to limit driving due to wind, snow and ice making driving conditions hazardous. That warning continues, as does closures of local schools and state offices.

Washoe County School District has canceled all in-person classes for the day in the Truckee Meadows and Incline Village. Students will have distance learning from home for the day and teachers will be available through the internet and by phone during regular school hours.

Any school activities outside of distance learning have also been canceled. The district is providing grab-and-go lunches for students from 9 to 11 a.m. available for pickup from Clayton, O’Brien, Pine and Sky Ranch middle schools and Wooster High School.

Gov. Joe Lombardo has continued state office closures in northern Nevada for Tuesday, as well. State offices in Carson City and Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Washoe counties will be closed. Public safety and corrections personnel will still report to work.

University of Nevada, Reno’s main, Redfield and Prim campuses are closed for in-person classes and non-essential operations. All web classes and remote operations will continue as scheduled.

Reno police said its snow plows and sand trucks are working to make roads safer.

“If you must drive, please do so slowly and allow for extra space to stop whenever possible,” RPD officials said.

