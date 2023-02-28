25.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsEducation

Snow closures continue for Tuesday, Feb. 28 (updated)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

tire tracks in snow
Photo by ELH Express on Unsplash

Reno Police Department late Monday night issued a request for residents to limit driving due to wind, snow and ice making driving conditions hazardous. That warning continues, as does closures of local schools and state offices.

Washoe County School District has canceled all in-person classes for the day in the Truckee Meadows and Incline Village. Students will have distance learning from home for the day and teachers will be available through the internet and by phone during regular school hours.

Any school activities outside of distance learning have also been canceled. The district is providing grab-and-go lunches for students from 9 to 11 a.m. available for pickup from Clayton, O’Brien, Pine and Sky Ranch middle schools and Wooster High School.

Gov. Joe Lombardo has continued state office closures in northern Nevada for Tuesday, as well. State offices in Carson City and Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Washoe counties will be closed. Public safety and corrections personnel will still report to work.

University of Nevada, Reno’s main, Redfield and Prim campuses are closed for in-person classes and non-essential operations. All web classes and remote operations will continue as scheduled.

Reno police said its snow plows and sand trucks are working to make roads safer.

“If you must drive, please do so slowly and allow for extra space to stop whenever possible,” RPD officials said.

Update: The story was updated to reflect the closure of UNR in-person operations.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Five events this week: Snowmageddon part V

Arts & Entertainment 0
The Reno snowpocalypse of 2023 continues to ruin so many things. Fortunately, Reno being Reno, we persevere and will mostly come out of this dreaded winter weather mostly unscathed.

Tesla requesting $412 million in new tax relief package, approval scheduled for Thursday

Business 0
Tesla is asking the Governor’s Office for Economic Development to approve $412 million in additional tax abatements and reimbursements for expanding their Northern Nevada gigafactory.

Community mourns, and gives, for crash victims

Government 0
An outpouring of support and condolences has taken shape online for the five people killed in a medical transport flight Friday night in Stagecoach, Nevada.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC