29.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsEducation

Snow closures continue for Monday, Feb. 27

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

snow
Image: Ty O'Neil

Winter weather is sticking around, as is snow and ice, forcing multiple closures Monday at state office, university and school district locations.

For Washoe County Schools, students in Incline Village will participate in distance learning for the day. Activities at the schools are canceled.

University of Nevada, Reno has also canceled in-person classes and any nonessential campus operations at all three campus locations — main campus, Redfield campus in south Reno and Wayne L. Prim campus in Incline Village — as well as any other university operations in Washoe County, Douglas County and Carson City.

Gov. Lombardo has also closed state offices in Carson City and Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Washoe counties. Public safety and corrections personnel will report to work, but all others are to stay home.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Search out something sweet at Mix Bakeshop

Food & Drink 0
Stepping into Mix Bakeshop feels like walking into a Main Street confectionary in Disneyland—minus the Mickey ears.

OPINION: Death of cyclist shows snow mismanagement

Government 0
The recent hit-and-run death of a cyclist on Peckham Lane in Reno is hitting home for drivers and cyclists, unveiling a pattern of mismanagement of snow in our community with deadly consequences. 

Virginia Street downtown proposed to get makeover after study, community input

Government 0
Better walkability, more small businesses, safer streets, more art and bike amenities are among the themes the community wants, according to a city of Reno consultant.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC