Snow closures continue for Monday, Feb. 27

Winter weather is sticking around, as is snow and ice, forcing multiple closures Monday at state office, university and school district locations.

For Washoe County Schools, students in Incline Village will participate in distance learning for the day. Activities at the schools are canceled.

University of Nevada, Reno has also canceled in-person classes and any nonessential campus operations at all three campus locations — main campus, Redfield campus in south Reno and Wayne L. Prim campus in Incline Village — as well as any other university operations in Washoe County, Douglas County and Carson City.

Gov. Lombardo has also closed state offices in Carson City and Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Washoe counties. Public safety and corrections personnel will report to work, but all others are to stay home.