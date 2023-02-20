50.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsFood & Drink

Smiling with Hope Pizza to reopen under new ownership

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Andrew Silvaroli is the new owner of Smiling with Hope Pizza.
Andrew Silvaroli is the new owner of Smiling with Hope Pizza.

Andrew Silvaroli is the new owner of Smiling with Hope Pizza, taking over the award-winning brand (with national recognition for both their social mission and food quality) from its previous owners Walter and Judy Gloshinski, who announced the sale of the popular pizzeria in late 2022.

In taking over Smiling with Hope, Silvaroli said he not only helped the previous owners to retire (a step they said they wouldn’t take until the pizzeria was safely in someone else’s hands), he also fulfilled many of his own desires. 

Robin Silvaroli
Robin Silvaroli

For one, Silvaroli says he always wanted to be a small business owner. He also has a lifelong love of cooking for others, and—born and raised in New York—a passion for pizza is ingrained in him.

“I was always a helping hand in the kitchen for my mom and my grandmother. I worked a few restaurant jobs here and there as a teen and enlisted in the Nevada Army National Guard at 22,” Silvaroli shared. 

Even while serving overseas in Afghanistan, some of his fondest memories are of cooking for friends and fellow soldiers using crude equipment. 

“When I had heard that Walter and Judy Gloshinski were selling their pizzeria last summer, I figured I’d at least make an offer,” Silvaroli recalled. “To my surprise, they accepted my offer and here we are!”

Silvaroli is well aware of Smiling with Hope’s reputation, and he’s the first to admit taking over such an iconic brand can be intimidating. “But it has given me a goal to shoot for,” he said, not shying away from the challenge.

Silvaroli, who owns the family pizzeria with his mom, Robin Silvaroli, also doesn’t intend to fix what isn’t broken. 

“I have no intention to change any of the existing pizza recipes and am hoping to continue to serve the award-winning pizza that Smiling with Hope is known for,” he said.

While Silvaroli doesn’t intend to take anything away, he will be adding some elements to the business. 

For the first time since the pandemic shuttered Smiling with Hope’s in-store dining, the Bartley Ranch business will again be open to patrons for dine-in service in a newly remodeled space. 

The duo are also patiently awaiting their liquor license so they can serve beer and wine to guests, as well. For lunch, diners can choose between sliced pizza, New York-style pizza and Sicilian pies. 

As soon as the final touches are made and the licensing comes through, Smiling with Hope will reopen for business.

“We plan on running Smiling with Hope as a family pizzeria,” Silvaroli said. “Being from Buffalo, we are huge sports fans so expect some Buffalo football and hockey décor.”

He’ll also be adding his own personal touch to the social side of the business. 

“I was drawn to Smiling with Hope not just because of the pizza but the social mission,” Silvaroli said. “In the coming months, as we get our feet on the ground, we plan on working with organizations that help not only people with disabilities but veterans as well.” 

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Nora Tarte
Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Antique Reno fire fighting equipment in need of a new home after massive rent increase

Culture & History 0
Antique Reno fire fighting equipment needs a new home after a massive rent increase made storage unaffordable.

Health officer praises passage of public health fund bill at legislature

Government 0
Washoe County’s District Health Officer Kevin Dick praised the passing of a bill that will allocate more funding for public health in Nevada.

Tribes continue fight against Thacker Pass in new federal lawsuit

Culture & History 0
Three Native American tribes have filed a new lawsuit against the BLM over the planned Thacker Pass lithium mine.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC