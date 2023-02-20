Smiling with Hope Pizza to reopen under new ownership

Andrew Silvaroli is the new owner of Smiling with Hope Pizza, taking over the award-winning brand (with national recognition for both their social mission and food quality) from its previous owners Walter and Judy Gloshinski, who announced the sale of the popular pizzeria in late 2022.

In taking over Smiling with Hope, Silvaroli said he not only helped the previous owners to retire (a step they said they wouldn’t take until the pizzeria was safely in someone else’s hands), he also fulfilled many of his own desires.

Robin Silvaroli

For one, Silvaroli says he always wanted to be a small business owner. He also has a lifelong love of cooking for others, and—born and raised in New York—a passion for pizza is ingrained in him.

“I was always a helping hand in the kitchen for my mom and my grandmother. I worked a few restaurant jobs here and there as a teen and enlisted in the Nevada Army National Guard at 22,” Silvaroli shared.

Even while serving overseas in Afghanistan, some of his fondest memories are of cooking for friends and fellow soldiers using crude equipment.

“When I had heard that Walter and Judy Gloshinski were selling their pizzeria last summer, I figured I’d at least make an offer,” Silvaroli recalled. “To my surprise, they accepted my offer and here we are!”

Silvaroli is well aware of Smiling with Hope’s reputation, and he’s the first to admit taking over such an iconic brand can be intimidating. “But it has given me a goal to shoot for,” he said, not shying away from the challenge.

Silvaroli, who owns the family pizzeria with his mom, Robin Silvaroli, also doesn’t intend to fix what isn’t broken.

“I have no intention to change any of the existing pizza recipes and am hoping to continue to serve the award-winning pizza that Smiling with Hope is known for,” he said.

While Silvaroli doesn’t intend to take anything away, he will be adding some elements to the business.

For the first time since the pandemic shuttered Smiling with Hope’s in-store dining, the Bartley Ranch business will again be open to patrons for dine-in service in a newly remodeled space.

The duo are also patiently awaiting their liquor license so they can serve beer and wine to guests, as well. For lunch, diners can choose between sliced pizza, New York-style pizza and Sicilian pies.

As soon as the final touches are made and the licensing comes through, Smiling with Hope will reopen for business.

“We plan on running Smiling with Hope as a family pizzeria,” Silvaroli said. “Being from Buffalo, we are huge sports fans so expect some Buffalo football and hockey décor.”

He’ll also be adding his own personal touch to the social side of the business.

“I was drawn to Smiling with Hope not just because of the pizza but the social mission,” Silvaroli said. “In the coming months, as we get our feet on the ground, we plan on working with organizations that help not only people with disabilities but veterans as well.”