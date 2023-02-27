39.9 F
Search out something sweet at Mix Bakeshop

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Mix Bakeshop cupcakes. Image: Nora Tart / This Is Reno.
Cupcakes, and cookies and pies—oh my! Stepping into Mix Bakeshop feels like walking into a Main Street confectionary in Disneyland—minus the Mickey ears. Large glass cases full of colorful pies oozing fruit filling and well-designed sugar cookies tempt even those without much of a sweet tooth.

At Mix Bakeshop, cupcakes are the main draw, and there is a full section dedicated to the creative flavors baked fresh on site. Customers may have a hell of a time choosing between classic red velvet cakes and filled concoctions like the Raspberry Beret (a dark chocolate cake pumped full of raspberry jam before it’s topped with a dark chocolate ganache and fresh raspberry).

If you’re asking me, my personal favorite is the Funny Bunny Carrot Cake. The spiced cake has small carrot shavings baked right in and, the best part, no nuts or raisins. Instead, it’s an airy, fluffy cake topped with cream cheese frosting and an adorable sugary carrot.

Many of the cupcakes include a dark chocolate ganache that feels almost like the hard-shell ice cream cones are dipped in. On the February special (that comes back in summer) the strawberry cream cheese frosting underneath the ganache makes the dessert taste exactly like its moniker, with a creamy texture and hard shell of dark chocolate surrounding the dense strawberry cake.

Some cupcakes are also adorned with adorable extras so they look as good as they taste. The Dippity Do Da, for example, pulls the focus of the shop’s youngest patrons with its brightly colored sprinkles and the Pretty Please with a Cherry on Top of course comes as you’d expect.

While you may have come for the cupcakes, don’t sleep on the other sweets. And if you’re not in need of a whole pie, you can opt for a mini size made for one.

The mini pies feature a buttery crust with a subtle flake. It’s soft, which means you can bite into it or use just a fork—no knife needed. 

The cherry pie specifically has a bright fruit center that is more tart than sweet. 

There are also cream pies in large and small sizes, including banana, coconut and chocolate.

Once you’ve made your way to the last section of the case, you will find a large assortment of cookies and small cakes, including everything from chocolate chip to salted caramel. 

The cookies are soft and some feature a frosted buttercream topping, giving Crumbl a run for its money.

Cake bites are reminiscent of Betty Crocker treats we likely coveted as kids and may fight with our own children about buying at the grocery store now. Choose from a few flavors such as chocolate or lemon, the latter of which is surprisingly sweeter than the first, made with a bright yellow filling and hard outer casing.

As you may have guessed, treats from Mix Bakeshop can be ordered ahead to satisfy custom needs and large orders. Otherwise, if you’re simply looking for a quick fix, step in to take advantage of what’s in store. If you get there early enough, the selection is vast; and there’s sure to be something for everyone (diet-conscious snacks included).

Details

https://www.mixreno.com/

Location: 1117 California Ave

(775) 329-1748

Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

