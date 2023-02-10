55 F
Reno nonprofit needs diapers donated

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

a parent changing the diaper of a baby
Photo by MART PRODUCTION on Pexels.com

The Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra is in need of donated diapers. Disposable diapers can run up to $70 per month, and babies go through about 3,000 diapers in their first year.

WACCS Executive Director Pam Russell said the organization used to distribute about 5,000 diapers a month. That has increased to more than 11,000. 

“Diapers are an easy but important way we help mothers and families move forward. Without diapers, they can’t take their kids to daycare and go to work, and our program helps provide some relief,” she said.

WACCS has averaged 15 requests for diapers per week just this year. If the need continues at this rate, it will mean a 49% increase over last year, the organization added.

Diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6 are highest in demand, but all sizes are needed.

Call WACCS at 775-825-7395 or visit the office Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3905 Neil Road, Suite 2.

You may also email WACCS at [email protected] 

SOURCE: WACCS

