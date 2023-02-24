REMSA Health announces board of directors (sponsored)

REMSA Health has announced its board of directors, including new members Michael Pagni, JD; Cora Case, CMA; Chris Nicholas, FACHE; and Derrick Glum, MBA, FACHE.

As a private, nonprofit community-based organization that receives no public tax support, REMSA Health is governed by a seven-member volunteer board comprised of regional hospital leadership and other appointed professionals from the community.

“Each of our board members brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to their roles,” said Barry Duplantis, president and CEO, REMSA Health. “Their dedication to our organization will help us to continue caring for the out-of-hospital healthcare needs in all of the communities we serve.”

The organization’s board slate includes:

Shirley Folkins-Roberts, JD, development manager at Panattoni Development Company, will continue her service on the REMSA Health board of directors and step into the role of board chair. She will bring her experience as an attorney and her background in northern Nevada’s development industry to her leadership role on the board. She is co-founder of the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation and serves on the Advocacy Advisory Committee for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to advance federal legislation on behalf of children with cancer.

Michael Pagni, JD, executive vice president and general counsel at Di Loreto Companies, will serve as board vice chair. Prior to joining the Di Loreto Companies, Pagni was a partner at the law firm of McDonald Carano for over 15 years where his focus was real estate and water law, corporate and transactional law, administrative law and government relations. He also serves on the boards for the Nevada Discovery Museum, as well as the Hot August Nights Foundation, and is a member of the Washoe County Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Cora Case, CMA, chief financial officer at Curana Health, will serve as board treasurer. At Curana Health, she is responsible for supporting enhanced care for seniors in post-acute care facilities. Prior to Curana Health, she served in financial leadership roles for a large medical group in Las Vegas as well as Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City. With over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, she will bring a wealth of skills and knowledge to her service on the board. She earned her PhD in Health Policy from Walden University and is a certified management accountant.

Louis Test, Esq., is a shareholder for Hoffman & Test, which has merged with the law firm of Holley Driggs, LTD. Test will serve as REMSA Health board secretary. He served in the Active Reserve for the Army and brings nearly 50 years of experience practicing law, including his time as Reno City Attorney from 1979 to 1983. Test has served as president of the Alumni Association at the University of Nevada, Reno, president of the Nevada Agricultural Foundation, and in board and advisory roles for multiple local organizations. He is a 33rd-degree Mason, which recognizes significant service, and an active leader of 4-H. He brings valuable industry expertise and community knowledge to his role on the REMSA Health board. Test earned his law degree from the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law.

Katie Grimm, RN, BSN, MBA, chief nursing officer (CNO) at Northern Nevada Medical Center will continue her service on the board. Grimm brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership to her role and specializes in building and supporting high-performing teams. Prior to joining Northern Nevada Medical Center, Grimm was the CNO at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center and held various leadership positions at the organization for more than 18 years. She earned her bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Nevada, Reno and her master’s in business administration from Walden University.

Derrick Glum, MBA, FACHE, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network, is joining the REMSA Health board with more than 20 years of healthcare experience. Previously, he served as the regional chief operating officer and hospital administrator for two hospitals in the greater Phoenix area where he successfully implemented strategic operational improvements for hospital performance and patient satisfaction. Prior to that, he also served as a system vice president for Renown Health and was the CEO of Tahoe Pacific Hospital in Reno, Nevada. Glum is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Chris Nicholas, FACHE, CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center will bring more than a decade of healthcare experience to his new role on the board. Nicholas began his career in healthcare as a skilled nursing facility administrator operating multiple facilities in Texas and Nevada before transitioning to hospital leadership with Renown Health in 2016 where he has built high-performing teams focused on driving quality, service, and financial outcomes. He is the president of the American College of Healthcare Executives Nevada Chapter and serves on the boards of the Nevada Hospital Association and High Fives Non-Profit Foundation.

