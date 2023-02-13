REMSA Health announces Adam Heinz as COO and Devan Walker as CFO (sponsored)

REMSA Health announces the promotion of Adam Heinz to chief operating officer and Devan Walker to chief financial officer.

“I am thrilled to announce these promotions for two important leadership positions at REMSA Health,” said Barry Duplantis, president and CEO, REMSA Health. “Adam and Devan bring expertise, vision and dedication to their respective roles. As REMSA Health considers the future of out-of-hospital healthcare, both leaders will keep us focused on the fundamentals of our organization – providing clinically excellent and efficient healthcare and financial stewardship for REMSA Health and Care Flight, respectively.”

In his role as COO, Heinz will oversee operations related to ground ambulance services and deployment, regional emergency communications, clinical services and integrated health and community education. Heinz began his career with REMSA Health in 2002 as an emergency medical technician and has held a variety of leadership roles, including clinical development manager, director of clinical communications and most recently executive director of integrated healthcare. During his time with REMSA Health, he has expanded clinical protocols for out-of-hospital healthcare providers, helped develop alternative and effective care pathways for patients, and led the creation of the Washoe County COVID-19 call center.

Heinz holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Reno and a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University. He maintains his certification as a nationally registered paramedic, is certified as a Nevada State EMS instructor, and as an advanced emergency medical dispatcher. He represents the American Ambulance Association (AAA) on the board of directors of the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. In 2021, he was recognized by the AAA as a 40 Under 40 honoree.

In his role as CFO, Walker will oversee the accounting, finance, payroll, and procurement departments and has responsibility for budget development and forecasting, cash flow management, financial compliance and reporting, and tracking operational metrics. Walker joined REMSA Health in 2017 as a senior business analyst and was soon promoted to corporate controller. He has more than 12 years of finance and accounting experience across a variety of industries and has held positions ranging from staff accountant to financial planning and analysis manager to controller. During his time at REMSA Health, Walker has streamlined accounts payable and accounts receivable processes, as well as financial reporting and analysis.

Walker holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Nevada, Reno. He was recognized in 2022 by REMSA Health with the One Team award, which recognizes top-performing employees who show a strong commitment to the organization’s core values of care, innovation, community and urgency.

