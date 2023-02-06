35.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsFeaturedNews

PHOTOS: Wolf Pack still perfect at Lawlor, grounds Air Force 72-52

By: Michael Smyth

Date:

Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 - 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)

The Nevada Wolf Pack rode on Friday a dominant second half defense, outscoring the visiting Air Force Academy Falcons 41-22 en route to their 18th victory of the season.

Jarod Lucas led Nevada with 19 points, Will Baker added 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and Nick Davidson chipped in 10, including a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line as the Wolf Pack dispatched the visiting Air Force Academy Falcons.

Nevada moves to 18-6 overall and 8-3 in Mountain West Conference play. The Pack runs their home unbeaten streak to 12-0.

Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)

Coming off the big win over SDSU on Monday, Lawlor was jammed with 10,186 fans and there seemed to be an air of confidence floating through the building. But Air Force, despite its 3-7 mark in the Mountain West has played teams tough with the third ranked defense in the conference.

The Wolf Pack offense in the first half was somewhat sluggish, not unexpected given the high of Monday night’s historic victory. More troubling was knowing the Falcons can be effective from beyond the arc and some uninspired defense leaving several wide-open looks. 

Air Force’s leading scorer, Jake Heidbreder hit 2-of-4 from deep and the Falcons shot 45% going 5-for-11 from distance in the half.

As opposed to four starters accounting for all of the offense in their last win, the Pack had balanced scoring in the initial half with seven players registering points. Kenan Blackshear led the Pack with seven.

Nevada was able to briefly push the lead to 11 points with 3:29 left in the half, but Air Force closed on a 7-0 run to pull within three at the break, 31-28.

The second half opened with Nevada visibly demonstrating better commitment to defending the three pointer, which translated into an opening 6-0 run in the first 4:28 of the second half to push the lead to 37-28.

The Falcons however would adjust and storm back with a 10-1 run of their own, closing within one at 40-39, with seven of those points coming from Heidbreger. 

Nevada’s Jarod Lucas would score the Pack’s next seven points. After his three-pointer pushed the lead to 50-46 with 8:58 remaining, he raised his arms imploring the big Friday night crowd to help energize the defense.

With their slim lead, Nevada went to work inside, drawing contact and piling up fouls on the Air Force Academy. Six consecutive made free throws pushed the lead to ten at 56-46 with 7:16 to go.

Nick Davidson would break the string of free throws, receiving Darrion Williams’ fifth assist of the game for a layup, and the margin was 12. 

The Wolf Pack defense stymied the Falcons yet again on the next possession leading to a steal and layup for Lucas, and Nevada had its largest lead of the game to that point 60-46 with 5:02 left.

Next up: Nevada travels to take on New Mexico at The Pit, February 7 at 7:30pm before returning to Lawlor Events Center to host Fresno State Friday February 10, at 8pm. 

Notes:

Nevada would dominate at +10 on the glass 34-24 with Will Baker snatching eight boards, and Darrion Williams six.

Williams had a career high seven assists.

Overall Nevada had 16 assists on 22 made field goals.

Nevada shot 75% from the free throw line (24-32) and were +19 for the game.

The Wolf Pack shot 48% from the field and held the Falcons to 42%.

Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)
Nevada extended its perfect home record to 12-0 with a 72 – 52 victory over Air Force at Lawlor Events Center on 2.3.23 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Michael Smyth
Michael Smyth
Michael Smyth is a writer and photographer who moved to Reno from the Bay Area in 2007. Michael retired from a corporate road-warrior sales career in 2017 where he wrote freelance small-venue music reviews on the side to keep his sanity on the road. When he isn't covering a concert or sporting event he might be found concocting a salsa recipe, throwing barbless flies in search of trout, or recapturing the skip-and-stop wedge shot of his youth.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Courts & Crime 0
The staff of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in downtown Reno arrived at church one morning last week to see that the Pride flag had been ripped down from the flagpole and stolen.

Have you added a financial “diet” to your 2023 goals? (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
The Greater Nevada Credit Union team has a few tips that can help you with a financial “diet” and achieve a healthy financial balance.

Voodoo Brewing Co. works magic in Plumgate center

Business 0
Just in case you thought Reno was lacking in...

Popular

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Private investigator says tracking Reno mayor with GPS unit was ‘nothing personal’ 

Courts & Crime 0
A private investigator who put a GPS tracking unit on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s car last year said it’s “nothing personal." 

Residents voice concerns over planned hotel casino

Business 0
A new, modern hotel casino may be coming to Reno within the next four years if everything goes as planned for its developers.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC