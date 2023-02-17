40.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentMilitary

Northern Nevada military news briefs

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

Nevada State Legislature. Image: Trevor Bexon
Nevada State Legislature. Image: Trevor Bexon

Veterans/Military Day at the Legislature

The day-long Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature is March 15 beginning at 8 a.m.

Events included in the day are coffee/networking, the opening ceremony, veterans/Assembly and Senate pairings, and lunch.

Save your seat by going to https: bit.ly/2023VAMDAL.

Limited vendor space is available. Contact James Richardson at [email protected].

Mustang 22 Memorial poker tourney

The 13thannual charity poker tournament is March 11 at the Reno Elks Lodge.

The tournament is sponsored by the Mustang 22 Memorial.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for drinks and dinner starts at  5p .m.  Poker begins at 6 p.m. Tournament cost $75 which includes dinner. Nonplaying guests pay $40. 

Last year the event had a sell out so don’t delay if you’re interested in supporting this great cause. 

Easiest way to register at: “Mustang22Memorial.com”. Look under the events tab and you’ll see the Buy Now button. There is a separate button for dinner guests only. 

Contact Sean Laycox at 775-240-2284 or Dan Walters at 775-721-6518 for additional information.

Air Guard recruiting center opens

The Nevada Air National Guard has opened a new recruitment center in Reno at 294 E. Moana Lane.

This is the first time in a decade recruiters have moved off the base. The location for the new center is in Independence Square 

Career fields are open in different areas including mechanical, logistics and security.

MOAA dinner and speaker

The Sierra Nevada chapter of the Military Officers Association of America is having its St. Patrick’s dinner and speaker on March 22 at Tamarack Junction, 13101S Virginia St.

Where: Tamarack Junction

Guest speaker is Christa Burr from the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System. Burr is the department Leader for “My Life – My Story” self-reported life stories from veterans seen at the Reno VA.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner and the speaker at 6 p.m. Dinner consists of corned beef & cabbage, baked salmon with dill sauce, wild rice pilaf, chocolate decadence cake, seasonal cobbler, coffee or tea.

Tamarack Junction is located at 13101 S. Virginia St.

For questions, call Bill Waterman at 775-432-2670 or email [email protected]

Alternatively you can register and pay at moaanv.com.

Military articles and news briefs are compiled by the Nevada News Group and Nevada Appeal.

Questions may be directed to Steve Ranson @SNMGmilitaryeditor or 775-427-0960.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Applications open: Greater Nevada Credit Union to award $60K in scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) has opened its annual scholarship program, which will award $60,000 in total scholarship funds to 30 qualifying individuals pursuing their undergraduate, technical or trade school education goals.

School trustees approve mental health support for students 

Education 0
Washoe County School District’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved an agreement to increase access to mental health treatment providers for students. 

Reno Jazz Orchestra hires Tim Young as new Executive Director (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
The Reno Jazz Orchestra (RJO) has selected Tim Young as its new Executive Director.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Private investigator says tracking Reno mayor with GPS unit was ‘nothing personal’ 

Courts & Crime 0
A private investigator who put a GPS tracking unit on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s car last year said it’s “nothing personal." 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC