Northern Nevada military news briefs

Veterans/Military Day at the Legislature

The day-long Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature is March 15 beginning at 8 a.m.

Events included in the day are coffee/networking, the opening ceremony, veterans/Assembly and Senate pairings, and lunch.

Save your seat by going to https: bit.ly/2023VAMDAL.

Limited vendor space is available. Contact James Richardson at [email protected].

Mustang 22 Memorial poker tourney

The 13thannual charity poker tournament is March 11 at the Reno Elks Lodge.

The tournament is sponsored by the Mustang 22 Memorial.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for drinks and dinner starts at 5p .m. Poker begins at 6 p.m. Tournament cost $75 which includes dinner. Nonplaying guests pay $40.

Last year the event had a sell out so don’t delay if you’re interested in supporting this great cause.

Easiest way to register at: “Mustang22Memorial.com”. Look under the events tab and you’ll see the Buy Now button. There is a separate button for dinner guests only.

Contact Sean Laycox at 775-240-2284 or Dan Walters at 775-721-6518 for additional information.

Air Guard recruiting center opens

The Nevada Air National Guard has opened a new recruitment center in Reno at 294 E. Moana Lane.

This is the first time in a decade recruiters have moved off the base. The location for the new center is in Independence Square

Career fields are open in different areas including mechanical, logistics and security.

MOAA dinner and speaker

The Sierra Nevada chapter of the Military Officers Association of America is having its St. Patrick’s dinner and speaker on March 22 at Tamarack Junction, 13101S Virginia St.

Guest speaker is Christa Burr from the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System. Burr is the department Leader for “My Life – My Story” self-reported life stories from veterans seen at the Reno VA.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner and the speaker at 6 p.m. Dinner consists of corned beef & cabbage, baked salmon with dill sauce, wild rice pilaf, chocolate decadence cake, seasonal cobbler, coffee or tea.

For questions, call Bill Waterman at 775-432-2670 or email [email protected]

Alternatively you can register and pay at moaanv.com.

