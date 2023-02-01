39.8 F
Reno
Local students to compete in state Science Bowl

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Washoe County School District administration building on Ninth Street. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
Students from five Washoe County schools will compete on Saturday in the state’s Nevada Science Bowl Championship. Their teams are among 24 from Nevada, and one from Utah, competing for $5,000 and a chance to compete at the National Science Bowl in Washington D.C.

The competition, hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy, is the “largest and most prestigious science competition in the country,” according to district officials. More than 15,000 students compete in the bowl each year.

During the competition, students answer questions from any of six categories: biology, chemistry, earth and space science, energy, mathematics and physics. Questions get harder during each round of competition.

This year is the first in-person competition since the COVID-19 pandemic and takes place at College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas.

Washoe County schools represented in the competition include Hug and Reno high schools, Davidson Academy, Coral Academy of Science and Bishop Manogue Catholic High School. 

The top 12 teams will win cash prizes for their schools’ math and science departments. 

The national competition is scheduled for April 27 – May 1. 

Source: WCSD

