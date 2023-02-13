45.8 F
Local author releases “A guide to soulful living in the midst of uncertain times” (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

A psychotherapist for nearly 50 years, Elaine Hoem is a meditation instructor, retreat leader and transformational coach who guides others toward ways to open their lives to new possibilities and joy. 

Her new book, “Everyday Soul Dances: A Guide to Soulful Living in the Midst of Uncertain Times” expands upon her lifelong work.

Everyday Soul Dances book cover
Everyday Soul Dances book cover

“When we engage in spiritual practices, we are uniting with the sacred, which resides within us all,” Hoem said. “These moments and ways of being become our unique soul dances.” 

The culmination of Hoem’s therapeutic work and her explorations in the realm of the sacred, Everyday Soul Dances offers a combination of ancient yogic traditions and contemporary psychology to invite and encourage readers to explore a deeper sense of spirituality and experience everyday life with heightened awareness. 

Each chapter contains either spiritual or psychological lessons for the reader to absorb, along with simple daily practices that readers can do to change their states from more contracted ones to ones that are more open and expansive.

QR codes are included in nine of the chapters so that readers can access free recorded meditations on the Everyday Soul Dances website to help deepen their experiences. 

“Living with such awareness is enlivening and stimulating as our everyday ways become filled with wonder and grace,” Hoem explained. “Your spiritual journey begins and continues here.”

For more information, visit https://everydaysouldances.com, or connect with the author on Facebook at Everyday Soul Dances. 

Purchase the book: Everyday Soul Dances is available to purchase from Amazon.com 

Autographed copies are available to purchase by contacting [email protected].

About the author

Everyday Soul Dances is Hoem’s first book. Her profession prior to becoming a writer was that of a psychotherapist in Carson City and at Lake Tahoe. This work became an art form for her as she studied and lived the ways of Transpersonal Psychology and taught others to delve deeper into their spiritual selves. She lives in Reno, and continues her spiritual practices while also encouraging others to find and live from their deepest truths. Her Soul Dance ways are inspired by the deep healing she knows is possible through psychotherapeutic work and the uplifting practices of living from our spiritual center. 

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

