Karma Box’s non-profit status revoked by IRS

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

A row of tents at the Nevada Cares Campus safe camp area is available for people to move into after an intake process by Karma Box Project. Video Still: Abby Ocampo / This Is Reno
Reno nonprofit, the Karma Box Project, last year had its tax-exempt status revoked by the IRS. 

Executive Director Grant Denton today said he was only recently notified his nonprofit’s status was revoked by the IRS, and he’s been working to get the situation addressed.

“I should’ve been more on it. We’ve been hyperactive on trying to fix it,” he told This Is Reno. “We’ve been working to get everything [fixed]. It’s been difficult to get it lined up.”

Denton said he hopes the issue is resolved in a few weeks.

The nonprofit has donation boxes around the greater Reno area and operates the safe camp part of the Nevada Cares Campus, Reno’s massive homeless shelter complex.

The nonprofit tracking website Guidestar shows Karma Box lost its status as a nonprofit in September of 2022. The revocation was posted in December, however.

Denton said a previous bookkeeper did not file proper paperwork and he is working to straighten things out.

Guidestar shows federal tax exempt status is revoked for not filing required forms every year. After three years, the organization’s tax status is then revoked.

Denton said Karma Box has not been a nonprofit for three years. It was started in June of 2020 after initial nonprofit paperwork was filed in 2019.

Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said the revocation of the tax exempt status will not affect the safe camp.

“Washoe County currently holds contracts with a number of service providers including both for-profit and non-profit entities,” she said.

Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno.

