Incline schools on two-hour delay Monday, Feb. 6

Washoe County schools in Incline Village are operating on a two-hour delay Monday, Feb. 6 due to hazardous road conditions. The message was sent to families early Monday morning.

Incline Village picked up nearly a foot of new snow in places during the last 24 hours, according to Accuweather reports.

School district officials said winter bus stops will be in effect in Incline Village. Drivers are urged to use caution as students will be out later than normal and at different bus stops.

Students in the rest of Washoe County are on a normal schedule.