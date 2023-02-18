48.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsGovernment

Health officer praises passage of public health fund bill at legislature

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Washoe County Health District. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.
Washoe County Health District. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.

Washoe County’s District Health Officer Kevin Dick is praising the passage of a senate bill that will allocate more funding for public health in Nevada.

Senate Bill 118, which will establish a Public Health Improvement Fund to provide flexible funding for community public health needs, was passed unanimously by the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services on Thursday. 

“We were pleased that … the Committee clearly understood the need to provide this funding to support public health and acted decisively and unanimously to move the bill forward,” Dick said. “We will continue to work to ensure that the legislature as a whole understands that need and makes that funding a reality by delivering this bill for the Governor’s signature.  

“We know our workforce isn’t adequate to serve a community of our size and this funding would allow us to address that deficiency and enable us to better address health inequities that were so tragically exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The fund, if approved, would allocate about $5 per capita to local health authorities, allowing them more flexibility to address community health needs. The bill requires an annual report on how the funds were spent. 

Dick, along with other state health district leaders, provided information on the importance of providing flexible non-categorical funding to address community public health needs and priorities. Any money that Washoe County Health District receives from the state now can only be spent for specific purposes.

If the Bill is passed, it could bring the state up to 44th or 45th in the nation in terms of investment in public health, as Nevada is currently tied for the lowest state investment in public health – making the Silver State one of the worse funded in the country.

There was no opposition expressed to the bill. It will get further consideration at the legislature before Gov. Joe Lombardo receives the bill for final approval.

SOURCE: WCHD

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Tribes continue fight against Thacker Pass in new federal lawsuit

Culture & History 0
Three Native American tribes have filed a new lawsuit against the BLM over the planned Thacker Pass lithium mine.

Dickson Commercial Group completes MidTown restaurant and business sale (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce the recent successful transaction including the real estate and business of the former Silver Peak restaurant and brewery in MidTown Reno.

PI being sued by Reno mayor says client is confidential, seeks case dismissal

Courts & Crime 0
The private investigator being sued by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has finally responded in court to the lawsuit. David McNeely of 5 Alpha Industries, through his attorneys, is seeking to have the case dismissed

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Judge chastises attorneys in case of attorneys suing other attorneys 

Courts & Crime 0
A lawsuit against local attorney Marilyn York and her father got its first court hearing yesterday. The judge was not happy.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC