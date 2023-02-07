39 F
Gov. Lombardo orders audits of schools; Washoe County responds its audits are already available

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Several of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo’s proposals got a cold reception from Democrats who control the Legislature. (Photo: Richard Bednarski)
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo enters the state legislature for the State of the State address on January 23, 2023.

Gov. Joe Lombardo yesterday demanded audits of Nevada public schools be submitted to his office within three weeks. 

The executive order demanded all Nevada school districts and the state’s charter school authority turn over “external, third-party audits to the Governor’s Finance Office by March 1, 2023.”

“After the external audits are submitted, the Division of Internal Audits in the Governor’s Finance Office will prepare a report that summarizes the findings of its audit review, identifies any deficiencies, and provides recommendations to remedy the identified deficiencies. The report will be submitted to Governor Lombardo by December 29, 2023,” Lombardo’s office wrote in a press release.

When reached for comment, the Washoe County School District responded that such audits are already required, are submitted to the state and are available online.

“We are happy to share audits of WCSD and other reviews performed with the Department of Education. These are public documents and many of them have been discussed previously at meetings of our Board, Audit Committee and other committees as applicable. In addition, state law already requires that we share many of these documents, such as our Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, with the State,” Vickie Campbell, district spokesperson, said. 

“Our audited financial statements, called the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, are always posted to the District’s website at https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/548.”

