Eight local organ donors and their families recognized during special ceremony on National Donor Day (sponsored)

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center partners with Donor Network West on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to remember our community’s organ donors who gave the gift of life.

n recognition of National Donor Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, Donor Network West and Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center honored eight northern Nevada organ and tissue donors in a special remembrance ceremony.

With loved ones in attendance, each donor had their name added to a leaf on the Tree of Life, a memorial located in the Arlington Lobby at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center. The Tree of Life provides hope and comfort, serving as a reminder that organ donors’ legacies live on.

“We’re so grateful to our donor families for their strength in honoring the wish of their loved one to give the gift of life and offer those in need a second chance at life,” Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, said. “Donor Network West is proud to partner with Saint Mary’s in honoring organ donors and their families who have given so much.“

Saint Mary’s and Donor Network West work together to ensure patients and family members have access to resources on organ, eye and tissue donation.

“The spirit of compassion and kindness that donors leave behind is inspiring,” said Derrick Glum, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network. “Our caregivers at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center are privileged to be able to honor these donors on the Tree of Life and continue their legacies.”

Just one organ donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal up to 75 lives through tissue donation. There are currently more than 600 Nevadans on the organ transplant waiting list. Donor Network West and its partners collaborate to increase the number of registered organ donors and help reduce the national waiting list.

Those interested in learning more about organ donation, or who want to register, can visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.