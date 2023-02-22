23.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EducationScienceFeatured

DRI: Arsenic contaminating private drinking water wells 

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

DRI image of water well sampling.
DRI image of water well sampling.

A recent study has revealed that more than 49,000 people who rely on private groundwater wells in the drought-stricken Great Basin may be at risk of exposure to unhealthy levels of naturally occurring arsenic in their drinking water. 

The study, led by researchers at the Desert Research Institute and the University of Hawai’i Cancer Center and published in Environmental Science and Technology, used data from groundwater wells to predict the probability of elevated arsenic in groundwater and the number of private well users at risk.

Unlike municipal water systems, private wells are not regulated, so water quality is not monitored. 

 “What we are finding is that in our region, we have a high probability for elevated arsenic compared to most other regions in the country,” said Daniel Saftner, a hydrogeologist at DRI and lead author of the study. “And we are seeing that geothermal and tectonic processes that are characteristic of the Great Basin contribute to the high concentrations of naturally occurring arsenic in the region’s groundwater.”   

According to the study, the highest population of well users at risk are in the Carson Desert basin (including Fallon), Carson Valley (Minden and Gardnerville) and the Truckee Meadows (Reno). 

The study builds on previous research, which showed that 22% of 174 domestic wells sampled in northern Nevada had arsenic levels exceeding the Environmental Protection Agency’s guidelines.

The study found that the Great Basin’s geothermal and tectonic processes, along with the region’s mountains, which are primary sources of arsenic, contribute to the high concentrations of naturally occurring arsenic in the region’s groundwater. 

Water percolating through the valley floor then carries arsenic into the groundwater. Deeper, older groundwater and geothermal waters tend to have a higher arsenic concentration and can migrate upward along faults and mix with shallow groundwater.

“The results can be useful for water utilities or water managers who tap similar shallow aquifers for their water supply,” Saftner said, “as well as irrigation wells that source water from these aquifers.”

How to test your well

https://ndep.nv.gov/uploads/water-drinking-consumers-wells-docs/water_testing_for_well_owners.pdf   

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Sparks selects new fire chief again

Government 0
The lengthy, and bumpy, road to finding a chief for the Sparks Fire Department may have reached an end this week after officials within the city selected Walt White for the long-vacant role. Sparks City Council members on Monday, Feb. 27 will review White’s contract for approval.

Dickson Commercial Group announces the promotion of Nick Knecht, CCIM to Vice President (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) has promoted industrial broker Nick Knecht, CCIM to vice president.

Revenue chair calls on GOED to delay vote on Tesla abatement package

Government 0
Democratic state Sen. Dina Neal is calling on the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to delay voting on a new tax abatement package for Tesla.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC