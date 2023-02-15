Dickson Commercial Group expands company footprint in Downtown Reno office (sponsored)

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce the expansion of its office, nearly doubling its footprint from 5,500 square feet to over 10,000 square feet at 333 Holcomb Avenue in Downtown Reno. With the rapid growth of DCG Management and the recent addition of DCG Medical Group, the expansion was necessary to bring the team together in one location.

Led by Corry Castaneda, DCG’s commercial property management team (DCG Management) continues to expand with 10 in-house team members, covering all bases of commercial and multifamily property management. DCG Management currently manages more than 3 million square feet of commercial property in northern Nevada. DCGM has grown to become an industry leader in the region by providing service excellence and outperforming the competition. From single assets to large portfolios, DCGM is the one-source management solution for office, industrial, retail, multifamily, and mixed-use (flex) buildings in northern Nevada.

DCG Medical Group includes a Nevada-based, eight-person team led by Jamie Krahne. Previously with Ensemble Real Estate Solutions, the team performs leasing and property management services for 396,888 square feet at five medical office buildings in Reno, with four of them located on three hospital campuses. They also lease 692,888 square feet across six Las Vegas hospital campuses, totaling 11 medical buildings. DCG continues to expand year over year and plans for company growth heading into 2023.

For more information about DCG, visit the website at dicksoncg.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.