32.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Dickson Commercial Group expands company footprint in Downtown Reno office (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Dickson Commercial Group. Image courtesy DCG. Used with permission.

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce the expansion of its office, nearly doubling its footprint from 5,500 square feet to over 10,000 square feet at 333 Holcomb Avenue in Downtown Reno. With the rapid growth of DCG Management and the recent addition of DCG Medical Group, the expansion was necessary to bring the team together in one location.

Led by Corry Castaneda, DCG’s commercial property management team (DCG Management) continues to expand with 10 in-house team members, covering all bases of commercial and multifamily property management. DCG Management currently manages more than 3 million square feet of commercial property in northern Nevada. DCGM has grown to become an industry leader in the region by providing service excellence and outperforming the competition. From single assets to large portfolios, DCGM is the one-source management solution for office, industrial, retail, multifamily, and mixed-use (flex) buildings in northern Nevada.

DCG Medical Group includes a Nevada-based, eight-person team led by Jamie Krahne. Previously with Ensemble Real Estate Solutions, the team performs leasing and property management services for 396,888 square feet at five medical office buildings in Reno, with four of them located on three hospital campuses. They also lease 692,888 square feet across six Las Vegas hospital campuses, totaling 11 medical buildings. DCG continues to expand year over year and plans for company growth heading into 2023. 

For more information about DCG, visit the website at dicksoncg.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Fallon Naval Air Station conducts annual readiness exercise

Government 0
Personnel at Naval Air Station Fallon and the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC) have been engaged in their annual Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 exercise to test the readiness of the air station’s emergency assets when facing security threats.

Special Olympics Nevada delegates to champion for inclusion and need for critical funding on Capitol Hill (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Special Olympics will converge on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on February 13-15 for Special Olympics’ annual “Capitol Hill Day."

Eight local organ donors and their families recognized during special ceremony on National Donor Day (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Eight local organ donors and their families recognized during special ceremony on National Donor Day.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Private investigator says tracking Reno mayor with GPS unit was ‘nothing personal’ 

Courts & Crime 0
A private investigator who put a GPS tracking unit on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s car last year said it’s “nothing personal." 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC