Dickson Commercial Group announces the promotion of Nick Knecht, CCIM to Vice President (sponsored)

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) would like to congratulate industrial broker Nick Knecht, CCIM for recently becoming vice president within DCG. The promotion is a result of the combination of both recent transactional production and tenure in the industrial market.

“This promotion helps recognize the swift momentum that Nick has already applied to his early career in commercial real estate,” said Tom Fennell, SIOR, principal at DCG. “He has established himself as a respected broker and expert in the industrial market here in northern Nevada. We are pleased to recognize Nick as he continues to excel as a leading industrial broker in the northern Nevada region.”

Nick Knecht obtained his Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation in 2022. The CCIM education curriculum addresses the cornerstones of commercial investment real estate, including financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis and negotiation. “It’s a privilege to have earned my CCIM designation and I look forward to using the knowledge and resources to be a more effective broker and to better serve my clients,” said Knecht.

Knecht is also an active board member of NAIOP Northern Nevada, where he serves on the Developing Leaders Committee and recently served as the 2022 Developing Leaders Chair. NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial and mixed-use real estate. In 2020, he was the Summit Award recipient for Developing Leader of the Year.

Nick was born and raised in Reno, Nevada and is driven to contribute to the evolution of northern Nevada through the growth and development of the industrial sector. After graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2015 with a Masters of Accountancy, Nick gained business experience through a wide range of industries shortly before earning his position on the industrial team at Dickson Commercial Group.

