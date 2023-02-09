DCG announces the promotion of Chris Shanks to senior VP (sponsored)

As the Board Chair for the Downtown Reno Partnership, Chris Shanks has worked diligently to improve the quality of life in Downtown Reno.

Chris Shanks has been recently elevated to Senior Vice President within Dickson Commercial Group (DCG). The promotion is a result of the combination of both recent transactional production and tenure in the marketplace.

“This promotion helps recognize the success in Chris’s career with DCG. He is one of the only true investment brokers in our region and his transactional competence, underwriting abilities, and expertise in investment transactions are attributes that set him apart in working with his clients”, said Tom Fennell, SIOR/Principal at DCG. “We are pleased to recognize Chris as he continues to excel as a leading investment broker in our region.”

A sixth-generation Nevadan, Chris entered the commercial real estate industry in 2006. Chris applies his financial background to the valuation and analysis of commercial real estate properties. He has participated in brokering over $650 million dollars in real estate transactions with an average transaction volume of $6.0 million. Additionally, Chris has completed over 400 Broker Opinion of Values totaling over $1 billion in commercial real estate valuations. His responsibilities include providing advice, execution, and investment management services to clients engaged in buying, selling, investing in, financing, or building real estate. These services are typically provided to private and institutional owners and investors, as well as to corporate owners and occupiers. His objective is to advise clients on how to maximize the value of their real estate. These efforts include but are not limited to investment sales and purchases, joint ventures, sale-leasebacks, private placements, and property underwriting.

Chris uses the latest in financial analysis software, including Argus, CoStar, and ESRI. He has also broadened his professional experience with the purchase and subsequent founding of a local area restaurant and manufacturing business. These endeavors have better equipped him to understand not only the real estate aspect of business but the actual operations as well.

Chris graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a minor in Economics from the University of Nevada, Reno, where he also achieved the Dean’s list. In the fall of 2015, Chris was awarded the ‘Outstanding Young Alumni Award’ from the University of Nevada for his success in the Northern Nevada business community. In addition to achieving the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation, Chris is also a member of the National Association of Office and Industrial Properties (NAIOP), the Reno/Sparks Chamber of Commerce, and the Young Professionals Network. Lastly, Chris currently serves as the Board Chair for the Downtown Reno Partnership business improvement district. He has served on the board since the organization’s inception in 2018.

