18.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsGovernment

City to rehab West Wash Dam

By: Mark Hernandez

Date:

West Wash dam. City of Reno image.
City of Reno image.

The West Wash Dam in old northwest Reno is out of compliance and the city of Reno is in the process of getting it in working order. The dam is located near Wyoming Avenue north of Kings Row and protects about 30,000 homes from flooding in the Peavine Mountain watershed.

The second public meeting for the West Wash Dam Rehabilitation Project was Tuesday evening and gave residents more information about the project and the chance to ask questions. The project wouldn’t start construction until 2025 if everything goes as planned and would most likely be finished in 2028. 

“This operation would reduce our required operations and maintenance, it will minimize impacts to surrounding residents, it increases the flood protection to downstream residents, and it will bring the West Wash Dam into compliance,” said Alex Dodmeister, the hydraulic and hydrologic modeling lead with engineering firm DOWL. 

The earthen dam was constructed in 1960 and given an evaluated life expectancy of 50 years. After assessing the dam, it is now classified as “High Hazard” by the Nevada Division of Water Resources, which means if there was a breach of the dam there would be the possibility of a reasonable loss of life. 

Those who spoke about the project said the dam has held up well during past significant storm events and that a breach would only occur during flooding events larger than the area has seen in the past. 

One type of theoretical storm engineers use as a model is called a Probable Maximum Precipitation Event or PMP. A PMP is a type of storm that would cause the most precipitation physically possible in an area and that can also be considered a worst-case scenario. This gives engineers a theoretical maximum so they know what their dams and waterways need to be able to endure. 

This should not be used as a probable storm that could affect the area at any time in the near future. 

The preferred plan was chosen by taking 13 original ideas and narrowing them down to five that would be the best fit. They were then ranked with points to determine both the most cost-effective and operational plan. 

The current plan would cost about $23 million and would result in the least amount of change to the area. Other options included buying and demolishing up to 664 properties to clear the path of any floodwater so that it could flow into the Truckee River unimpeded. 

Specifics of the plan would include raising the dam by five feet and widening the principal spillway to the original 80 feet. This would bring the dam into compliance with Natural Resources Conservation Service requirements and would prevent flooding from occurring, outside of a 500-year event.  

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Mark Hernandez
Mark Hernandez
Mark was born in Mexico, grew up in Carson City, and has recently returned to Reno to continue to explore and get to know the city again. He got his journalism degree in 2018 and wants to continue learning photography for both business and pleasure. Languages and history are topics he likes to discuss as well as deplete any coffee reservoirs in close proximity.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Nevada says Tesla’s possible tax breaks stay secret, for now

Business 0
The details of any potential tax breaks for Tesla's $3.6 billion expansion of its Nevada factory will remain secret until late February, under a nondisclosure agreement that state officials signed with the electric carmaker.

SPCA appeals lawsuit against city of Reno to Nevada Supreme Court

Courts & Crime 0
The Northern Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is appealing a court loss in Washoe County’s Second Judicial District Court against the City of Reno and Reno Iron Works

Vigil scheduled to honor those who died while being homeless

Events 0
Northern Nevada faith leaders have scheduled a vigil to honor the nearly 100 people experiencing homelessness in Washoe County who died in 2022.

Popular

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Private investigator says tracking Reno mayor with GPS unit was ‘nothing personal’ 

Courts & Crime 0
A private investigator who put a GPS tracking unit on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s car last year said it’s “nothing personal." 

Residents voice concerns over planned hotel casino

Business 0
A new, modern hotel casino may be coming to Reno within the next four years if everything goes as planned for its developers.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC