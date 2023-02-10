City settles with Black Lives Matter protest observer for $250K

The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved a $250,000 settlement to ACLU legal observer Rebecca Gasca who was shot multiple times with “pepper balls” during the Black Lives Matter protest downtown.

The protest took place on May 30, 2020 after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The nighttime riot prompted a curfew and a state of emergency ordered by Mayor Hillary Schieve.

According to the lawsuit, Gasca was attending the protest wearing a blue vest that identified her as a legal observer. During crowd dispersal, Gasca said she was separated from protesters with her arms up to show her vest, at which point she was shot three times with pepper balls. She was left with bruises on her body following the incident.

“Instead of addressing the few perpetrators of vandalism, police indiscriminately launched tear gas canisters into peaceful crowds and pelted peaceful protestors with rubber bullets,” the lawsuit notes. “Footage from minutes after the curfew was called shows officers—standing behind a barrier gate, protected by helmets and shields—firing tear gas into crowds of journalists and legal observers.

“RPD used its authority to institute vague, poorly defined policies that allowed for haphazard execution of aggressive use of force practices during the May 30, 2020, Black Lives Matter protest.”

Reno Police officers hid behind barricades and shot rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper balls at unarmed protestors, including journalists and legal observers, during the May 30, 2020 riot in downtown Reno, according to a lawsuit filed against Reno Police and the city of Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno.

The settlement agreement releases the city of Reno and Jason Soto, police chief at the time, from any liability. The settlement also states that the city will work with Gasca’s attorney to “discuss potential changes to policies and procedures and/or police training regarding use of the type of non-lethal round used in the incident for crowd dispersion.”

Council member Jenny Brekhus said she still had not seen the settlement document despite asking for it for several days.

“I think it’s disrespectful to the decision before the council to say, ‘Oh we just uploaded it here.’ When were we supposed to read it? That’s a rhetorical question but it’s an unfair obligation,” Brekhus said. “This issue is of tremendous significance.”

Brekhus said she would never vote on an issue without being able to read the document ahead of time, and asked for either a recess or a continuance of the issue.

Assistant City Attorney Jonathan Shipman said all information in the agreement is part of the staff report available to council members ahead of time, but the settlement document itself could not be uploaded until signatures were received.

“It’s the exact same document,” Shipman said.

Council member Devon Reese quoted a passage by President Joe Biden about holding law enforcement to higher standards.

“We owe a great deal of an apology to this plaintiff,” Reese said. Reese works as an attorney who defends police.

Regarding the provision of policy changes outlined in the settlement document, Brekhus said she would like to see “the path forward” and understand what those changes are prior to signing a settlement agreement.

“There’s a lot in this settlement that needs to see the light of day,” Brekhus said.

Council member Naomi Duerr said she wanted to see the potential policy changes to come back before the board as quickly as possible.

“We want to see these [new policies and procedures] in a timely manner. I want to make sure this is put in front of her right away and that we get some feedback pretty quickly. I don’t want it to be a year from now that policies are changed, whatever those might be.”

The settlement was agreed to with Brekhus voting against.

Rioters vandalize City Hall. Image: Isaac Hoops

Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops

Rioters vandalize City Hall. Image: Isaac Hoops

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops

Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops

Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops

A view of the rioters from the roof of the Palladio at First and Sierra streets. Image: Tyson Falk

Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops

A rioter hurls an object at Reno Police in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Image: Ty O’Neil

Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Police wearing gas masks load rubber bullets into their guns during a riot in downtown Reno on May 30, 2020. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno

Police wearing gas masks load rubber bullets into their guns. Image: Ty O’Neil

Police arrest a rioter in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters cover their faces from tear gas in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

This Is Reno publisher Bob Conrad live streamed much of the riots and protests throughout downtown Reno on May 30, 2020. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno

Rioters kick gas canisters back toward police. Image: Ty O’Neil

Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters sit in the middle of the street during a riot in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

A protester flips off police officers. Image: Ty O’Neil

Reno Police shot rubber bullets and used tear gas and stun grenades to deter rioters on May 30, 2020 in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno

A Reno Police officer takes aim. Image: Ty O’Neil

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil. / This Is Reno

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT arrived in full tactical gear to assist Reno Police officers in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

A rioter flees tear gas in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil



Rioters flea from plumes of tear gas in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Reno Police line up in front of a damaged City Hall to push back rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil

A woman yells at rioters and defends the police in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Image: Ty O’Neil

A rioter yells at Reno Police protecting a heavily damaged City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

Image: Ty O’Neil

Image: Ty O’Neil

Reno Police lined up around City Hall after it was heavily damaged. Image: Ty O’Neil

Reno Police arrive at City Hall after it was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil

Reno Police arrive at a heavily damaged City Hall in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

A rioter winces from the pain of being shot by a rubber bullet during a riot on May 30, 2020 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno



A man sits on a chair from inside City Hall, which was heavily damaged during a riot after the Black Lives Matter protest. Image: Ty O’Neil

A rioter is carried away by friends after being hit by a rubber bullet shot by Reno Police. Image: Ty O’Neil

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers. Image: Ty O’Neil

Image: Ty O’Neil

A man breaks out windows at City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

Multiple units from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived in downtown Reno to assist Reno Police. Image: Ty O’Neil

Multiple units from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived in downtown Reno to assist Reno Police. Image: Ty O’Neil

A protester yells at Reno Police after they formed a line around City Hall, which was heavily damaged in a riot. Image: Ty O’Neil

The lobby of City Hall after rioters broke in and ransacked it. Image: Ty O’Neil

Image: Ty O’Neil

Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters enter City Hall after breaking windows and vandalizing it with spray paint. Image: Ty O’Neil

Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters leave City Hall after smashing out windows, spray painting, and ransacking the lobby. Image: Ty O’Neil

A rioter breaks windows at City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters outside City Hall as it’s vandalized. Image: Ty O’Neil

Damage at City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters outside City Hall as it’s vandalized. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters set a fire outside a heavily damaged City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

A rioter breaks windows at City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters in downtown Reno during the Black Lives Matter event. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil

City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil

A person steals the Nevada flag from Reno City Hall after rioters broke into the building following a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest May 30, 2020. Image: Ty O’Neil

Police cruisers were damaged by protesters at it’s headquarters on Second Street. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters set a fire outside a heavily damaged City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters set a fire outside a heavily damaged City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil

City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil

City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil

City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil

Protesters in downtown Reno during the Black Lives Matter event. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department’s headquarters. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department’s headquarters. Image: Ty O’Neil

Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department’s headquarters. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department’s headquarters. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department’s headquarters. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Fireworks are lit by rioters on the Virginia Street Bridge May 30, 2020. Image: Ty O’Neil

KOLO Channel 8’s news vehicle was damaged during the riot. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Reno Police during a riot in downtown Reno on May 30, 2020. Image: Trevor Bexon / This Is Reno

Reno Police. Image: Trevor Bexon

Reno Police. Image: Trevor Bexon

Protesters set fire at City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon

A Black Lives Matter protester. Image: Trevor Bexon

Image: Trevor Bexon

Reno Police. Image: Trevor Bexon

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Trevor Bexon

Image: Trevor Bexon

Reno Fire Department arrives to out out fires set at City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon

Protesters set fire at City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon

Protesters set fire at City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon

A damaged City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Reno Police block off downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Firefighters honored with award

Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran presented four firefighter-paramedics with the Medal of Life Saving Award after saving the life of an unconscious man in late December.

On Dec. 28, 2022, a call came in regarding an unconscious man, with no other information given, according to Cochran. When the Engine 9 crew arrived on scene, they were told by coworkers that the man was inside a sewer about 15 feet underground.

The team located the man, who was unresponsive, and Captain William Gentry upgraded the situation to a “confined space rescue” with the fire department’s rescue team. However, instead of simply waiting for the tech team to arrive, Cochran said, the Engine 9 team attempted the rescue themselves.

Firefighters Jesse French and Brian Zabel donned their breathing apparatuses and began the rescue. French was able to lower himself into the manhole and secured ropes around the unconscious man, which allowed Zabel, Captain Gentry, and firefighter Tom Glover, along with the man’s coworkers, to lift the unconscious man to ground level.

The crew performed life saving efforts while awaiting a transport vehicle, then delivered him to the hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

By the next day, the man had stabilized. In order: Zabel, Glover, French, Cpt. Gentry.

“There’s no question the patient’s life was saved due to the decisive and rapid decision making by Captain Gentry and his crew,” Cochran said. “They took the actions they needed and they saved his life.”

Bridge and road acquisition approved

Council approved an interlocal agreement between the city and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) for the purchase and control of access to a state highway, as well as a reimbursement agreement between Toll North Reno LLC and the city for up to $125,000.

An estimated 1,900 homes will be built in the area located near Boomtown, though no timeline has been established. However, before homes can be built, modifications to the roads must be made, along with roadway improvements.

The money given to NDOT by the city for the purchase and improvements will come from developers Toll North Reno, according to Assistant Director of Development Services Angela Fuss.

“This is 100% developer driven which means that the developer pays for it,” she said.

Brekhus said she was having a hard time with the project since council is not obligated to be the “middle man” for Toll and NDOT, and that she would rather see the Dickerson Road project within her ward be dealt with.

“This will be a development that you rue,” she said.

“It’s not ‘Hunger Games’ where you’re telling ward one residents their bridges will be less further down the queue than these bridges,” Reese said.

Duerr pointed out that the actual development was approved and is already moving forward.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure traffic issues are addressed, and the roundabout and the bridge are critical to that piece,” Duerr said. “Even if this development was not approved, we still need an approved bridge; this was an issue before the development just for safe access, safe bike access, walking access, across that bridge.”

Brekhus said every hour spent on this project is time spent away from other projects.

“It is kind of a ‘Hunger Games’ because they’re working on this,” Brekhus said.

The motion passed with Brekhus voting against.

Senior Services and ARPA funding

Council heard a plan regarding American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding which was allocated toward senior programming and initiatives to address senior isolation.

Proposed projects include English and multilingual technology classes, senior tours, senior transportation programs and a half a million dollars in funding toward the Golden Groceries Community Market courtesy of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada for $1 million.

Senior tours will take place across the region, which will provide transportation to special events.

On Jan. 26, 2022, council approved nearly $24.5 million in ARPA allocations, with 4% of funding toward senior support services.

Dozens of seniors attended the meeting or provided written comments about the allocations, voicing both support and concern for the projects.

One of the main points discussed was an item stating that the project coordinator position would be provided $240,000. However, that money is not a salary for one year, but rather, a combination of salary and benefits that will be divided across the limited term two-year contract time for the position.

Council voted to continue the vote until a later meeting when a final overview can be reached with feedback taken from the senior community.