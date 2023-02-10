City settles with Black Lives Matter protest observer for $250K

The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved a $250,000 settlement to ACLU legal observer Rebecca Gasca who was shot multiple times with “pepper balls” during the Black Lives Matter protest downtown.
The protest took place on May 30, 2020 after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The nighttime riot prompted a curfew and a state of emergency ordered by Mayor Hillary Schieve.
According to the lawsuit, Gasca was attending the protest wearing a blue vest that identified her as a legal observer. During crowd dispersal, Gasca said she was separated from protesters with her arms up to show her vest, at which point she was shot three times with pepper balls. She was left with bruises on her body following the incident.
“Instead of addressing the few perpetrators of vandalism, police indiscriminately launched tear gas canisters into peaceful crowds and pelted peaceful protestors with rubber bullets,” the lawsuit notes. “Footage from minutes after the curfew was called shows officers—standing behind a barrier gate, protected by helmets and shields—firing tear gas into crowds of journalists and legal observers.
“RPD used its authority to institute vague, poorly defined policies that allowed for haphazard execution of aggressive use of force practices during the May 30, 2020, Black Lives Matter protest.”
The settlement agreement releases the city of Reno and Jason Soto, police chief at the time, from any liability. The settlement also states that the city will work with Gasca’s attorney to “discuss potential changes to policies and procedures and/or police training regarding use of the type of non-lethal round used in the incident for crowd dispersion.”
Council member Jenny Brekhus said she still had not seen the settlement document despite asking for it for several days.
“I think it’s disrespectful to the decision before the council to say, ‘Oh we just uploaded it here.’ When were we supposed to read it? That’s a rhetorical question but it’s an unfair obligation,” Brekhus said. “This issue is of tremendous significance.”
Brekhus said she would never vote on an issue without being able to read the document ahead of time, and asked for either a recess or a continuance of the issue.
Assistant City Attorney Jonathan Shipman said all information in the agreement is part of the staff report available to council members ahead of time, but the settlement document itself could not be uploaded until signatures were received.
“It’s the exact same document,” Shipman said.
Council member Devon Reese quoted a passage by President Joe Biden about holding law enforcement to higher standards.
“We owe a great deal of an apology to this plaintiff,” Reese said. Reese works as an attorney who defends police.
Regarding the provision of policy changes outlined in the settlement document, Brekhus said she would like to see “the path forward” and understand what those changes are prior to signing a settlement agreement.
“There’s a lot in this settlement that needs to see the light of day,” Brekhus said.
Council member Naomi Duerr said she wanted to see the potential policy changes to come back before the board as quickly as possible.
“We want to see these [new policies and procedures] in a timely manner. I want to make sure this is put in front of her right away and that we get some feedback pretty quickly. I don’t want it to be a year from now that policies are changed, whatever those might be.”
The settlement was agreed to with Brekhus voting against.
Firefighters honored with award
Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran presented four firefighter-paramedics with the Medal of Life Saving Award after saving the life of an unconscious man in late December.
On Dec. 28, 2022, a call came in regarding an unconscious man, with no other information given, according to Cochran. When the Engine 9 crew arrived on scene, they were told by coworkers that the man was inside a sewer about 15 feet underground.
The team located the man, who was unresponsive, and Captain William Gentry upgraded the situation to a “confined space rescue” with the fire department’s rescue team. However, instead of simply waiting for the tech team to arrive, Cochran said, the Engine 9 team attempted the rescue themselves.
Firefighters Jesse French and Brian Zabel donned their breathing apparatuses and began the rescue. French was able to lower himself into the manhole and secured ropes around the unconscious man, which allowed Zabel, Captain Gentry, and firefighter Tom Glover, along with the man’s coworkers, to lift the unconscious man to ground level.
The crew performed life saving efforts while awaiting a transport vehicle, then delivered him to the hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.
By the next day, the man had stabilized.
“There’s no question the patient’s life was saved due to the decisive and rapid decision making by Captain Gentry and his crew,” Cochran said. “They took the actions they needed and they saved his life.”
Bridge and road acquisition approved
Council approved an interlocal agreement between the city and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) for the purchase and control of access to a state highway, as well as a reimbursement agreement between Toll North Reno LLC and the city for up to $125,000.
An estimated 1,900 homes will be built in the area located near Boomtown, though no timeline has been established. However, before homes can be built, modifications to the roads must be made, along with roadway improvements.
The money given to NDOT by the city for the purchase and improvements will come from developers Toll North Reno, according to Assistant Director of Development Services Angela Fuss.
“This is 100% developer driven which means that the developer pays for it,” she said.
Brekhus said she was having a hard time with the project since council is not obligated to be the “middle man” for Toll and NDOT, and that she would rather see the Dickerson Road project within her ward be dealt with.
“This will be a development that you rue,” she said.
“It’s not ‘Hunger Games’ where you’re telling ward one residents their bridges will be less further down the queue than these bridges,” Reese said.
Duerr pointed out that the actual development was approved and is already moving forward.
“It’s our responsibility to make sure traffic issues are addressed, and the roundabout and the bridge are critical to that piece,” Duerr said. “Even if this development was not approved, we still need an approved bridge; this was an issue before the development just for safe access, safe bike access, walking access, across that bridge.”
Brekhus said every hour spent on this project is time spent away from other projects.
“It is kind of a ‘Hunger Games’ because they’re working on this,” Brekhus said.
The motion passed with Brekhus voting against.
Senior Services and ARPA funding
Council heard a plan regarding American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding which was allocated toward senior programming and initiatives to address senior isolation.
Proposed projects include English and multilingual technology classes, senior tours, senior transportation programs and a half a million dollars in funding toward the Golden Groceries Community Market courtesy of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada for $1 million.
Senior tours will take place across the region, which will provide transportation to special events.
On Jan. 26, 2022, council approved nearly $24.5 million in ARPA allocations, with 4% of funding toward senior support services.
Dozens of seniors attended the meeting or provided written comments about the allocations, voicing both support and concern for the projects.
One of the main points discussed was an item stating that the project coordinator position would be provided $240,000. However, that money is not a salary for one year, but rather, a combination of salary and benefits that will be divided across the limited term two-year contract time for the position.
Council voted to continue the vote until a later meeting when a final overview can be reached with feedback taken from the senior community.