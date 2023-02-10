50.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsCourts & Crime

City settles with Black Lives Matter protest observer for $250K

By: Kelsey Penrose

Date:

Reno Police officers shoot crowd dispersants at protesters during the May 30, 2020 downtown riot. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.
TAKING AIM: Reno Police officers shoot crowd dispersants at protesters during the May 30, 2020 downtown riot. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.

The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved a $250,000 settlement to ACLU legal observer Rebecca Gasca who was shot multiple times with “pepper balls” during the Black Lives Matter protest downtown. 

The protest took place on May 30, 2020 after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The nighttime riot prompted a curfew and a state of emergency ordered by Mayor Hillary Schieve. 

According to the lawsuit, Gasca was attending the protest wearing a blue vest that identified her as a legal observer. During crowd dispersal, Gasca said she was separated from protesters with her arms up to show her vest, at which point she was shot three times with pepper balls. She was left with bruises on her body following the incident. 

“Instead of addressing the few perpetrators of vandalism, police indiscriminately launched tear gas canisters into peaceful crowds and pelted peaceful protestors with rubber bullets,” the lawsuit notes. “Footage from minutes after the curfew was called shows officers—standing behind a barrier gate, protected by helmets and shields—firing tear gas into crowds of journalists and legal observers.

“RPD used its authority to institute vague, poorly defined policies that allowed for haphazard execution of aggressive use of force practices during the May 30, 2020, Black Lives Matter protest.”

Reno Police officers hid behind barricades and shot rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper balls at unarmed protestors, including journalists and legal observers, during the May 30, 2020 riot in downtown Reno, according to a lawsuit filed against Reno Police and the city of Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.
Reno Police officers hid behind barricades and shot rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper balls at unarmed protestors, including journalists and legal observers, during the May 30, 2020 riot in downtown Reno, according to a lawsuit filed against Reno Police and the city of Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno.

The settlement agreement releases the city of Reno and Jason Soto, police chief at the time, from any liability. The settlement also states that the city will work with Gasca’s attorney to “discuss potential changes to policies and procedures and/or police training regarding use of the type of non-lethal round used in the incident for crowd dispersion.” 

Council member Jenny Brekhus said she still had not seen the settlement document despite asking for it for several days. 

“I think it’s disrespectful to the decision before the council to say, ‘Oh we just uploaded it here.’ When were we supposed to read it? That’s a rhetorical question but it’s an unfair obligation,” Brekhus said. “This issue is of tremendous significance.” 

Brekhus said she would never vote on an issue without being able to read the document ahead of time, and asked for either a recess or a continuance of the issue.

Assistant City Attorney Jonathan Shipman said all information in the agreement is part of the staff report available to council members ahead of time, but the settlement document itself could not be uploaded until signatures were received.

“It’s the exact same document,” Shipman said. 

Council member Devon Reese quoted a passage by President Joe Biden about holding law enforcement to higher standards. 

“We owe a great deal of an apology to this plaintiff,” Reese said. Reese works as an attorney who defends police.

Regarding the provision of policy changes outlined in the settlement document, Brekhus said she would like to see “the path forward” and understand what those changes are prior to signing a settlement agreement. 

“There’s a lot in this settlement that needs to see the light of day,” Brekhus said. 

Council member Naomi Duerr said she wanted to see the potential policy changes to come back before the board as quickly as possible. 

“We want to see these [new policies and procedures] in a timely manner. I want to make sure this is put in front of her right away and that we get some feedback pretty quickly. I don’t want it to be a year from now that policies are changed, whatever those might be.” 

The settlement was agreed to with Brekhus voting against.

  • Rioters vandalize City Hall. Image: Isaac Hoops
    Rioters vandalize City Hall. Image: Isaac Hoops
  • Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops
    Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops
  • Rioters vandalize City Hall. Image: Isaac Hoops
    Rioters vandalize City Hall. Image: Isaac Hoops
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops
  • Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops
    Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops
  • Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops
    Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops
  • A view of the rioters from the roof of the Palladio at First and Sierra streets. Image: Tyson Falk
  • Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops
    Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Isaac Hoops
  • A rioter hurls an object at Reno Police in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    A rioter hurls an object at Reno Police in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • black lives matter protesters
    Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters and police clash in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • protesters in downtown Reno
    Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Police wearing gas masks load rubber bullets into their guns. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Police wearing gas masks load rubber bullets into their guns during a riot in downtown Reno on May 30, 2020. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno
  • Police wearing gas masks load rubber bullets into their guns. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Police wearing gas masks load rubber bullets into their guns. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Police arrest a rioter in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Police arrest a rioter in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters cover their faces from tear gas in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters cover their faces from tear gas in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • This is Reno publisher Bob Conrad livestreamed much of the riots and protests throughout downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    This Is Reno publisher Bob Conrad live streamed much of the riots and protests throughout downtown Reno on May 30, 2020. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno
  • Rioters kick gas canisters back toward police. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters kick gas canisters back toward police. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters sit in the middle of the street during a riot in downtown Reno.
    Protesters sit in the middle of the street during a riot in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • A protester flips off police officers. Image: Ty O'Neil
    A protester flips off police officers. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Reno Police shot rubber bullets and used tear gas and stun grenades to deter rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Reno Police shot rubber bullets and used tear gas and stun grenades to deter rioters on May 30, 2020 in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno
  • A Reno Police officer takes aim. Image: Ty O'Neil
    A Reno Police officer takes aim. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Washoe County Sheriff's deputies arrived in full tactical gear to assist Reno Police officers in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil. / This Is Reno
  • Washoe County Sheriff's Office SWAT arrived in full tactical gear to assist Reno Police officers in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT arrived in full tactical gear to assist Reno Police officers in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • A rioter flees tear gas in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    A rioter flees tear gas in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters flea from plumes of tear gas in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters flea from plumes of tear gas in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Reno Police line up in front of a damaged City Hall to push back rioters. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Reno Police line up in front of a damaged City Hall to push back rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • A woman yells at rioters and defends the police in downtown Reno.
    A woman yells at rioters and defends the police in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Image: Ty O’Neil
  • A rioter yells at Reno Police protecting a heavily damaged City Hall. Image: Ty O'Neil
    A rioter yells at Reno Police protecting a heavily damaged City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Image: Ty O'Neil
    Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Image: Ty O'Neil
    Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Reno Police lined up around City Hall after it was heavily damaged. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Reno Police lined up around City Hall after it was heavily damaged. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Reno Police arrive at City Hall after it was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Reno Police arrive at City Hall after it was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Reno Police arrive at a heavily damaged City Hall in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Reno Police arrive at a heavily damaged City Hall in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • A rioter winces from the pain of being shot by a rubber bullet. Image: Ty O'Neil
    A rioter winces from the pain of being shot by a rubber bullet during a riot on May 30, 2020 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno
  • A man sits on a chair from inside City Hall, which was heavily damaged during a riot after the Black Lives Matter protest. Image: Ty O'Neil
    A man sits on a chair from inside City Hall, which was heavily damaged during a riot after the Black Lives Matter protest. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • A rioter is carried away by friends after being hit by a rubber bullet shot by Reno Police. Image: Ty O'Neil
    A rioter is carried away by friends after being hit by a rubber bullet shot by Reno Police. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Washoe County Sheriff's Office SWAT officers. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Image: Ty O'Neil
    Image: Ty O’Neil
  • A man breaks out windows at City Hall. Image: Ty O'Neil
    A man breaks out windows at City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Multiple units from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team arrived in downtown Reno to assist Reno Police. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Multiple units from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived in downtown Reno to assist Reno Police. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Multiple units from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team arrived in downtown Reno to assist Reno Police. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Multiple units from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived in downtown Reno to assist Reno Police. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • A protester yells at Reno Police after they formed a line around City Hall, which was heavily damaged in a riot. Image: Ty O'Neil
    A protester yells at Reno Police after they formed a line around City Hall, which was heavily damaged in a riot. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • The lobby of City Hall after rioters broke in and ransacked it. Image: Ty O'Neil
    The lobby of City Hall after rioters broke in and ransacked it. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Image: Ty O'Neil
    Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Image: Ty O'Neil
    Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters enter City Hall after breaking windows and vandalizing it with spray paint. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters enter City Hall after breaking windows and vandalizing it with spray paint. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters leave City Hall after smashing out windows, spray painting, and ransacking the lobby. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters leave City Hall after smashing out windows, spray painting, and ransacking the lobby. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • A rioter breaks windows at City Hall. Image: Ty O'Neil
    A rioter breaks windows at City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Tear gas is deployed to move rioters away from City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters outside City Hall as it's vandalized. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters outside City Hall as it’s vandalized. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Damage at City Hall
    Damage at City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters outside City Hall as it’s vandalized. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters set a fire outside a heavily damaged City Hall. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters set a fire outside a heavily damaged City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • A rioter breaks windows at City Hall. Image: Ty O'Neil
    A rioter breaks windows at City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters in downtown Reno during the Black Lives Matter event. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters in downtown Reno during the Black Lives Matter event. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O'Neil
    City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O'Neil
    City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • A person steals the Nevada flag from Reno City Hall after rioters broke into the building following a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest May 30, 2020. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Police cruisers were damaged by protesters at it's headquarters on Second Street. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Police cruisers were damaged by protesters at it’s headquarters on Second Street. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters set a fire outside a heavily damaged City Hall. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters set a fire outside a heavily damaged City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters set a fire outside a heavily damaged City Hall. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters set a fire outside a heavily damaged City Hall. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O'Neil
    City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O'Neil
    City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O'Neil
    City Hall was heavily damaged by rioters. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Protesters in downtown Reno during the Black Lives Matter event. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Protesters in downtown Reno during the Black Lives Matter event. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department's headquarters. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department’s headquarters. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department's headquarters. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department’s headquarters. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department's headquarters. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department’s headquarters. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department's headquarters. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department’s headquarters. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department's headquarters. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters vandalize the Reno Police Department’s headquarters. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Fireworks are lit by rioters on the Virginia Street Bridge May 30, 2020. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • KOLO Channel 8's news vehicle was damaged during the riot. Image: Ty O'Neil
    KOLO Channel 8’s news vehicle was damaged during the riot. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Reno Police. Image: Trevor Bexon
    Reno Police during a riot in downtown Reno on May 30, 2020. Image: Trevor Bexon / This Is Reno
  • Reno Police. Image: Trevor Bexon
    Reno Police. Image: Trevor Bexon
  • Reno Police. Image: Trevor Bexon
    Reno Police. Image: Trevor Bexon
  • Protesters set fire at City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon
    Protesters set fire at City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon
  • A Black Lives Matter protester. Image: Trevor Bexon
    A Black Lives Matter protester. Image: Trevor Bexon
  • Image: Trevor Bexon
  • Reno Police. Image: Trevor Bexon
    Reno Police. Image: Trevor Bexon
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Trevor Bexon
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Trevor Bexon
  • Image: Trevor Bexon
  • Reno Fire Department arrives to out out fires set at City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon
    Reno Fire Department arrives to out out fires set at City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon
  • Protesters set fire at City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon
    Protesters set fire at City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon
  • Protesters set fire at City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon
    Protesters set fire at City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon
  • A damaged City Hall. Image: Trevor Bexon
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Reno Police block off downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil
  • Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O'Neil
    Rioters in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil

Firefighters honored with award

Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran presented four firefighter-paramedics with the Medal of Life Saving Award after saving the life of an unconscious man in late December.  

On Dec. 28, 2022, a call came in regarding an unconscious man, with no other information given, according to Cochran. When the Engine 9 crew arrived on scene, they were told by coworkers that the man was inside a sewer about 15 feet underground.

The team located the man, who was unresponsive, and Captain William Gentry upgraded the situation to a “confined space rescue” with the fire department’s rescue team. However, instead of simply waiting for the tech team to arrive, Cochran said, the Engine 9 team attempted the rescue themselves. 

Firefighters Jesse French and Brian Zabel donned their breathing apparatuses and began the rescue. French was able to lower himself into the manhole and secured ropes around the unconscious man, which allowed Zabel, Captain Gentry, and firefighter Tom Glover, along with the man’s coworkers, to lift the unconscious man to ground level.  

The crew performed life saving efforts while awaiting a transport vehicle, then delivered him to the hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. 

By the next day, the man had stabilized. 

In order: Zabel, Glover, French, Cpt. Gentry.

“There’s no question the patient’s life was saved due to the decisive and rapid decision making by Captain Gentry and his crew,” Cochran said. “They took the actions they needed and they saved his life.” 

Bridge and road acquisition approved  

Council approved an interlocal agreement between the city and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) for the purchase and control of access to a state highway, as well as a reimbursement agreement between Toll North Reno LLC and the city for up to $125,000. 

An estimated 1,900 homes will be built in the area located near Boomtown, though no timeline has been established. However, before homes can be built, modifications to the roads must be made, along with roadway improvements. 

The money given to NDOT by the city for the purchase and improvements will come from developers Toll North Reno, according to Assistant Director of Development Services Angela Fuss. 

“This is 100% developer driven which means that the developer pays for it,” she said. 

Brekhus said she was having a hard time with the project since council is not obligated to be the “middle man” for Toll and NDOT, and that she would rather see the Dickerson Road project within her ward be dealt with. 

“This will be a development that you rue,” she said. 

“It’s not ‘Hunger Games’ where you’re telling ward one residents their bridges will be less further down the queue than these bridges,” Reese said. 

Duerr pointed out that the actual development was approved and is already moving forward. 

“It’s our responsibility to make sure traffic issues are addressed, and the roundabout and the bridge are critical to that piece,” Duerr said. “Even if this development was not approved, we still need an approved bridge; this was an issue before the development just for safe access, safe bike access, walking access, across that bridge.” 

Brekhus said every hour spent on this project is time spent away from other projects. 

“It is kind of a ‘Hunger Games’ because they’re working on this,” Brekhus said. 

The motion passed with Brekhus voting against. 

Senior Services and ARPA funding 

Council heard a plan regarding American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding which was allocated toward senior programming and initiatives to address senior isolation.

Proposed projects include English and multilingual technology classes, senior tours, senior transportation programs and a half a million dollars in funding toward the Golden Groceries Community Market courtesy of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada for $1 million.

Senior tours will take place across the region, which will provide transportation to special events. 

On Jan. 26, 2022, council approved nearly $24.5 million in ARPA allocations, with 4% of funding toward senior support services. 

Dozens of seniors attended the meeting or provided written comments about the allocations, voicing both support and concern for the projects. 

One of the main points discussed was an item stating that the project coordinator position would be provided $240,000. However, that money is not a salary for one year, but rather, a combination of salary and benefits that will be divided across the limited term two-year contract time for the position. 

Council voted to continue the vote until a later meeting when a final overview can be reached with feedback taken from the senior community. 

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Kelsey Penrose
Kelsey Penrose
Kelsey Penrose is a proud Native Nevadan whose work in journalism and publishing can be found throughout the Sierra region. She received degrees in English Literature and Anthropology from Arizona State University and is currently pursuing a Masters in Creative Writing with the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. She is an avid supporter of high desert agriculture and rescue dogs.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

DCG announces the promotion of Chris Shanks to senior VP (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
DRP Board Chair, Chris Shanks has been recently elevated to Senior Vice President within Dickson Commercial Group (DCG).

$80,000 National Bowling Stadium mural approved 

Arts & Entertainment 0
The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved an $80,000 commission to artist Rafael Blanco to create a mural on the exterior of the National Bowling Stadium in downtown Reno. Blanco was selected out of 41 submitting artists. 

Former Reno City Council member Jardon faces ethics violation, fine of $3,000

Government 0
Former Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon next week is scheduled to settle an ethics violation with the Nevada State Ethics Commission.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Private investigator says tracking Reno mayor with GPS unit was ‘nothing personal’ 

Courts & Crime 0
A private investigator who put a GPS tracking unit on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s car last year said it’s “nothing personal." 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC