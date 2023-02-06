Churchill Arts Council presents Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Hero Trio for a Saturday performance

FALLON, Nev. — Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Hero Trio, featuring François Moutin on bass and Rudy Royston on drums, is a tribute to the heroes of the alto saxophonist.

The trio makes its Fallon debut Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, with an 7 p.m. show in the Barkley Theater in Fallon.

The box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 6 p.m., with the performance beginning one hour later.

Tickets are $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Youth and students (with valid student ID) $10. Tickets are available at Jeff’s Copy Express or call the Churchill Arts Center at 775-423-1440.

Honoring legendary saxophone players who excelled in the trio format, such as Sonny Rollins, Lee Konitz and Ornette Coleman, Mahanthappa also interprets works by Charlie Parker, Keith Jarrett, Stevie Wonder, and Johnny Cash, moving the focus away from his own compositions to pay tribute to his greatest influences.

All of the material is presented in Mahanthappa’s original arrangements and approached with a degree of freedom and spontaneity in the trio format.

Over the course of a 25-year career, Rudresh Mahanthappa’s music making has pushed at the artistic boundaries to encompass such diverse influences as classic bebop, electric fusion and the Carnatic music, while maintaining a sense of his own musical personality.

Information: www.rudreshm.com.